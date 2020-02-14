Business owner seeks county board seat once held by his father

“We can’t just sit here,” he said of the county’s achievements. “We’ve got to move up to the next level.”

Schaefer, whose family has a long history in county politics, said he hopes to work on keeping taxes down and keeping county government running smoothly.

As the operator of a family-owned business, Schaefer said he has strong connections to the area, and he hopes to work hard to represent the constituents.

Of his family history in politics, he said: “I’m proud of the legacy. There is a pride factor.” Person, who is seeking his first elected office, retired as a lieutenant after more than 30 years as an officer in the Walworth County Sheriff’s Department. He also was appointed county coroner and served in that position briefly.

Person said he wants to get involved in county government to help ensure improvements in county radio systems, infrastructure and oversight of the sheriff’s department.

Although he has retired from the sheriff’s department, Person said he remains close to many in the department.

“I think they’re doing a fine job,” he said. “I would try to help them.”

Name: Bill Norem