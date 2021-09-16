Charges filed after two found dead at Lake Geneva's Chateau Royale Sept. 9 of apparent overdoses

The detective said Delsman's vehicle was found in the parking lot, and he later was found in a room what was rented by one of the decedents and later taken into custody.

The report does not indicated whether Delsman was charged or will be charged in the two deaths.

According to the criminal complaint, Delsman was released on bond for other felony offenses in Milwaukee County as of Sept. 9. The condition of the bond states that Delsman is not to possess illegal drugs and cannot commit any "new crimes," according to the complaint.

Possession of tetrahydrocannabinols is a misdemeanor punishable up to six months in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor punishable up to 30 days in prison and a $500 fine.

Felony bail jumping is a Class H felony punishable up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

When reached for comment, a man who identified himself as a manager at the Chateau Royale Motel but declined to give his name, said, "It was a tragic incident. We don’t have a crystal ball. We can’t see through doors. It was just a tragic incident.”

January overdose