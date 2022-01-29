Church bell missing from St. Kilian's Cemetery; area some believe is haunted hase been vandalism victim in past

The church bell of the former St. Kilian’s Catholic Church has gone missing and past members want it back.

While it could have been a joke to someone who took it, it’s no laughing matter to those who care about the history of the church and cemetery.

The bell is part of a monument in the St. Kilian Cemetery, located in the Town of Lyons, which was built in November 2005 to commemorate the former St. Kilian’s Catholic Church building, which was demolished in 2002 because of continual vandalism to the basement. The monument is located on the site of the former church building.

The cemetery and former church has been the victim of past criminal activity and some believe its haunted.

According to wisconsinhauntedhouses.com, “A ghostly priest is said to haunt this cemetery, along with the sounds of a ringing bell, mysterious mists, eerie sounds and footsteps. The bell is believed to be from a phantom church that used to stand nearby before it burned down decades ago. Stories say that the basement of the church was once used for devil worship, leading to the dangerous paranormal activity here.”

William Meyerhofer, former church member, said he noticed the bell was missing from the monument when he visited the cemetery Jan. 3. He said the bell was still located in the monument when he visited the cemetery about a week earlier.

“We were up here the Thursday before New Years, and I believe it was there,” Meyerhofer said.

Kenneth Baumeister, member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, said he contacted the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office shortly after learning that the bell had gone missing. He said the last time he talked with officials from the sheriff’s office, they had no leads regarding the case.

“If it was stolen, it had to occur around New Years Day, before or after,” he said.

Baumeister said the bell weighs about 400 pounds and is worth about $6,000. He said because of the size of the bell, it was probably taken by more than one person.

The bell once was located in the tower of the church.

Captain Shannan Illingworth of the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office said the case is under investigation.

“The sheriff’s office has the complaint and is looking into it,” Illingworth said in an email message. “If anyone has information regarding the theft, they should contact the sheriff’s office.”

Meyerhofer said they are trying to inform as many people as possible about the missing bell in case someone knows where it is located.

“All we can do is try,” Meyerhofer said.

Baumeister said, “Maybe this story will bring someone out of the woodwork.”

The cemetery, church bell and former church building have special meaning to both Meyerhofer and Baumeister, as they have family members who attended the church and are buried in the cemetery.

“They didn’t say anything to me about it,” Baumeister jokingly said about the missing bell.

Williams said, “My dad didn’t either. He’s here, too.”

Both Baumeister and Meyerhofer said this is not the first time an item has been taken from the cemetery or the church.

Meyerhofer said a crucifix was taken from the cemetery several years ago and has since been replaced with a fiberglass crucifix.

“I don’t know who paid for replacing it. I don’t know if the church did,” Meyerhofer said. “If they had insurance, I don’t know.”

Baumeister said a cross was stolen from the church building about 20 years ago. He said a woman from Union Grove found the cross in her home and learned that her son had taken it.

“We went public and lo and behold, it showed up again,” Baumeister said. “Now, it’s down in St. Joseph’s church.”

Meyerhofer said the woman and her family paid to have the cross restored.

“It’s a beautiful cross now,” Meyerhofer said. “It’s nicer than it was before.”

Meyerhofer said several other items have been taken from the church and the cemetery over the years.

“I don’t know what they’re going to take next,” Meyerhofer said. “There’s nothing left.”

St. Kilian’s Catholic Church was established in June 1856 by a group of Bavarian immigrants. The St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish was organized in the Town of Lyons in 1870, and St. Kilian’s became a mission to the parish in 1884.

St. Kilian’s Catholic Church and St. Joseph Parish merged in July 1, 1998, and the church held its final Mass July 12, 1998.

In 1999, St. Joseph Parish members decided to demolish the church because of continued vandalism to the building and the cemetery.

The church building was demolished May 11, 2002 by the Lyons Fire Department with a controlled burn.

Meyerhofer recalls attending the church during his childhood.

“I remember the windows open in the summertime, and you could hear the cows from the (neighboring) family farm,” Meyerhofer said. “It was just a peaceful, little church.”

Baumeister said the cemetery is still used for the occasional burials.

“We usually have about four or five burials a year here,” Baumeister said.

Anyone with information about the missing church bell is asked to call the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office at 262-741-4421 or visit www.p3tips.com.

