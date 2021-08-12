City of Delavan plans for new Tower Park fountains, takes song survey

The planning has been challenging at times, Klug said, especially when it comes to narrowing down ideas.

"It's a different kind of project just because it's in such a highly visible area," he said. "With a project of that nature, everybody's got a lot of great ideas."

The unifying concept has been to preserve the iconic features of the park, like the circus statues, while pushing for improvements to the park's utility. For example, the renovation will bring bathrooms to the space for the comfort of visitors, especially during events.

As with any outdoor project, they will have to work around the weather, Klug said--especially when it comes to the fountains.

"The timing is going to be critical," he said. "We have to worry about things freezing."

In any case, the public can look forward to a grand reveal in the coming months, Klug said. He is looking forward to welcoming people, whether local or visiting, to the new and improved historic downtown space.

"We're really excited," he said. "It's going to be a space where people can sit, maybe have some food from our local vendors, and just appreciate what we have in Delavan downtown."

