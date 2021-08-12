City of Delavan plans for new Tower Park fountains, takes song survey

The City of Delavan will be welcoming two new fountains to Tower Park in downtown, as part of the Tower Park renovation project expected to see completion in late fall this year. These fountains will be automated to put on choreographed water shows, and the Parks and Recreation Department is taking an online public poll to select three accompanying songs.
The seven options run the gamut, from Don McLean's "American Pie" to "I Got A Feeling" by The Black Eyed Peas. Voting closes on Sunday, Aug. 15. The survey can be found on the City of Delavan's Facebook page.
They started with a massive list compiled by the Parks and Rec Commission, Parks and Rec Director Tom Klug said, and narrowed it down based on feedback from the other city staff members, a few alderman and even the mayor. The final decision is now up to the people of Delavan.
Klug has been facilitating discussions about the park renovation since 2017. Over the past few years, Parks and Rec has conducted public surveys and hosted open house sessions to determine how the park can best meet community needs.
Last year is when they started getting into the nuts and bolts of the project, Klug said. The city has partnered with R.H. Batterman & Co., Inc. out of Beloit and Angus-Young out of Janesville for the renovation.
The planning has been challenging at times, Klug said, especially when it comes to narrowing down ideas.
"It's a different kind of project just because it's in such a highly visible area," he said. "With a project of that nature, everybody's got a lot of great ideas."
The unifying concept has been to preserve the iconic features of the park, like the circus statues, while pushing for improvements to the park's utility. For example, the renovation will bring bathrooms to the space for the comfort of visitors, especially during events.
As with any outdoor project, they will have to work around the weather, Klug said--especially when it comes to the fountains.
"The timing is going to be critical," he said. "We have to worry about things freezing."
In any case, the public can look forward to a grand reveal in the coming months, Klug said. He is looking forward to welcoming people, whether local or visiting, to the new and improved historic downtown space.
"We're really excited," he said. "It's going to be a space where people can sit, maybe have some food from our local vendors, and just appreciate what we have in Delavan downtown."