City of Lake Geneva denies liquor license for Egg Harbor Cafe

Mikoski said he understands the city only has one reserved liquor license available, but the restaurant would be a responsible holder of the license.

“If you were to grant us this license, you would be giving it to an organization that you could trust and be responsible with it and use it in a way that would only lift up the great name of Lake Geneva, not tear it down through misuse and irresponsible actions,” Mikoski said.

Municipalities are granted reserved liquor licenses by the state based on their population growth.

City Clerk Lana Kropf said Lake Geneva has five reserved liquor licenses, but four of them have been issued.

Kropf said the city’s population currently is about 8,200 people, and it would have to increase to about 8,600 people in order to obtain its next reserved liquor license.

“So we would have to grow by about 400 people,” Kropf said.

Mayor Charlene Klein said she has not received the city’s most recent census data, but the city’s population could currently be at that rate.

“I would not be surprised if we had grown by at least that many,” Klein said.