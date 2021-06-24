City of Lake Geneva denies liquor license for Egg Harbor Cafe

Egg Harbor Cafe in the City of Lake Geneva will not be able to offer mimosas and bloody Marys to customers, at least for now.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council denied a reserved “Class B” fermented malt beverage liquor license to the Egg Harbor Cafe restaurant, 827 Main St., June 14, by a 6-2 vote.
Aldermen Ken Howell and Mary Jo Fesenmaier were the two council members who voted in favor of granting the license.
William Makoski, regional manager for Egg Habor Cafe, told the aldermen that several Egg Harbor Cafe restaurants in Illinois currently offer mimosas and bloody Mary’s, and company officials would like to offer similar options at the Lake Geneva location.
He said serving those items at the Lake Geneva location would help attract more customers to the restaurant.
“If we were to offer these products as a result of our location, it would be a massive draw all around to the shopping district,” Makoski said. “There would be more people shopping at the stores surrounding our restaurant, as they wait the average 30 or 60 minutes on the weekend to eat.”
Several of the aldermen indicated they were not against Egg Harbor Cafe obtaining a liquor license, but did not want to grant the city’s final reserve liquor license to an already-established business.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he feels the reserved liquor license should be granted to a new business or a business that plans to construct a new facility in the City of Lake Geneva.
“I think that reserved licenses— in my opinion— should be for future development,” Hedlund said. “If someone wants to come to town and build a $5 million building and they need a liquor license to do their business and if we don’t have one to give them, they will leave. It has happened many times in the past.”
Hedlund also argued that the restaurant owners could apply for a regular liquor license.
“If it was an original license, I would absolutely have no problem with it,” Hedlund said. “A reserved license, by state statute, is for development. It’s more enhancing the tax base for the City of Lake Geneva.”
Fesenmaier said the city has granted reserved liquor licenses to already established businesses in the past.
“When we’ve handed these out it’s because of population increases not because the city expanded and had more restaurants,” Fesenmaier said. “The reserved licenses have been assigned to established restaurants.”
Howell said he feels businesses should be awarded a license if they are already established.
“It’s always been my feeling that if the applicant is qualified, they should be able to apply and get it,” Howell said.
Mikoski said he understands the city only has one reserved liquor license available, but the restaurant would be a responsible holder of the license.
“If you were to grant us this license, you would be giving it to an organization that you could trust and be responsible with it and use it in a way that would only lift up the great name of Lake Geneva, not tear it down through misuse and irresponsible actions,” Mikoski said.
Municipalities are granted reserved liquor licenses by the state based on their population growth.
City Clerk Lana Kropf said Lake Geneva has five reserved liquor licenses, but four of them have been issued.
Kropf said the city’s population currently is about 8,200 people, and it would have to increase to about 8,600 people in order to obtain its next reserved liquor license.
“So we would have to grow by about 400 people,” Kropf said.
Mayor Charlene Klein said she has not received the city’s most recent census data, but the city’s population could currently be at that rate.
“I would not be surprised if we had grown by at least that many,” Klein said.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower indicated that she had mixed feelings about whether to grant Egg Harbor the reserved liquor license.
Flower said the city’s population could be close to 8,600, and another reserved liquor license could be available in the near future.
“We are getting close to that number for the next license,” Flower said. “Development here has been crazy. It seems like we aren’t too far away from being granted another one.”
However, Flower said she also understands the argument of saving the liquor license for a new business.
“You never know when that person is going to come knocking on that door and wanting a license,” Flower said.