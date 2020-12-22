Column: Lake Geneva and World War I

Readers of the two Lake Geneva newspapers were kept informed of developments in France during World War I by letters from Lake Geneva area soldiers serving in France, which the newspapers published. The most prolific letter writer was Captain Benoni O. Reynolds, the head of “Battery F” of the 120th Field Artillery. He was the son of Dr. John Reynolds, a Lake Geneva physician, and the grandson of his namesake, Benoni O. Reynolds, a surgeon in the Union Army during the Civil War. I knew two of the other letter writers very well. One was Clarence Johnson who served in the U.S. Marine Corps in France. After he returned to Lake Geneva in 1919, he worked for the Wisconsin Power and Light Company. He married Anna Malsch, the sister of my uncle, William Malsch. They lived in a small house on the west side of Williams Street. The other letter writer was Ernest (“Ernie”) Niles, who became a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office after he returned to Lake Geneva following the war. His brother, Vernon Niles, was also a veteran of World War I. After Ernie Niles retired from the Post Office, he became Walworth County’s Veterans’ Service Officer. Because they had both been letter carriers in Lake Geneva and were both very active members of Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion, Niles was a close friend of my uncle, Tom J. Wardingle, who, with my grandparents, had raised me. Ernie Niles would frequently come to our house on Maxwell Street to visit my Uncle Tom and my uncle and I would go to Ernie Niles’ home on Catholic Hill to visit him. The letters written by these three men that were published in the Lake Geneva newspapers during World War I were very informative and kept readers abreast of the situation in France during the war.