Column: Lake Geneva and World War I

My previous two columns were devoted to accounts of the impact of the great Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918—which extended through 1919 and the first four months of 1920—in Lake Geneva. While researching how the great Spanish Flu Epidemic impacted Lake Geneva, I read issues of the two Lake Geneva newspapers, the Lake Geneva Herald and the Lake Geneva News, which merged in April 1919 following the death of the Herald’s editor, John E. Nethercut, and the issues of the newly merged newspaper, also called the Lake Geneva News, from April 1919 to April 1920.
As I noted in my two previous columns, accounts of the Spanish Flu in Lake Geneva competed for space in the Lake Geneva newspapers with articles about World War I. During 1918, prior to the end of World War I on November 11, 1918 (“Armistice Day”), many of the war-related newspaper articles were about or by Lake Geneva soldiers serving in France. In 1919, the Lake Geneva News focused on the return to Lake Geneva of soldiers who had served during the war.
In December 1918, the newspapers reported the death in aerial combat over the German lines of First Lieutenant George P. Kull of Bloomfield Township who had been killed on September 14, 1918. The Kull family is still very well known in Lake Geneva. George P. Kull was born in Bloomfield Township around 1893 as the son of Mr. and Mrs. E.O. Kull. He graduated from Lake Geneva High School in 1911 and then went to Chicago where he worked for the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad.
When the United States entered World War I in April 1917, Kull enlisted in and helped to organize the 1st Illinois Cavalry. His unit was posted to the Mexican border where they participated in the campaign against Pancho Villa which had begun on June 17th, 1917.
In early November 1917, he and his unit returned to Chicago where he recovered from injuries that he had received during the campaign. Upon his recovery, the famous Judge Kennesaw Mountain Landis facilitated Kull’s appointment as a member of the U.S. Army’s Aviation Service. He was trained at the aviation base in Rantoul, Illinois and upon completion of his training he was commissioned as a Lieutenant and sent to France, arriving there on December 1, 1917.
He had various assignments on the ground in the Aviation Service until June 1, 1918 when he became a pilot flying recognizance missions over the German lines, which he continued to do until September 14, 1918 when, while engaging in aerial combat with German planes, he was shot down. His parents were not informed of his death until December 1918.
When the United States entered the war in April 1917, Lake Geneva’s “Troop F” of the 1st Wisconsin Cavalry, was federalized and became a unit of the U.S. Army. “Troop F,” which was comprised of approximately 100 Lake Geneva area men, trained at Camp McArthur in Waco, Texas and then was shipped to France where it was transformed into “Battery F” of the 120th Field Artillery. “Battery F,” very fortunately, never saw combat. However, on November 19, 1918, a soldier in “Battery F,” Frank Kresen, volunteered to fix a problem with one of the unit’s howitzer artillery guns. As he was working on it, a high explosive shell in the howitzer’s breach exploded, killing Frank Kresen and another soldier. Kresen, who had been born in Germany on October 18, 1883, was 35 years old. He had enlisted in “Troop F” of the 1st Wisconsin Cavalry on April 3, 1917. The American Legion Post #24 in Lake Geneva is named in his honor.
Readers of the two Lake Geneva newspapers were kept informed of developments in France during World War I by letters from Lake Geneva area soldiers serving in France, which the newspapers published. The most prolific letter writer was Captain Benoni O. Reynolds, the head of “Battery F” of the 120th Field Artillery. He was the son of Dr. John Reynolds, a Lake Geneva physician, and the grandson of his namesake, Benoni O. Reynolds, a surgeon in the Union Army during the Civil War. I knew two of the other letter writers very well. One was Clarence Johnson who served in the U.S. Marine Corps in France. After he returned to Lake Geneva in 1919, he worked for the Wisconsin Power and Light Company. He married Anna Malsch, the sister of my uncle, William Malsch. They lived in a small house on the west side of Williams Street. The other letter writer was Ernest (“Ernie”) Niles, who became a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office after he returned to Lake Geneva following the war. His brother, Vernon Niles, was also a veteran of World War I. After Ernie Niles retired from the Post Office, he became Walworth County’s Veterans’ Service Officer. Because they had both been letter carriers in Lake Geneva and were both very active members of Frank Kresen Post #24 of the American Legion, Niles was a close friend of my uncle, Tom J. Wardingle, who, with my grandparents, had raised me. Ernie Niles would frequently come to our house on Maxwell Street to visit my Uncle Tom and my uncle and I would go to Ernie Niles’ home on Catholic Hill to visit him. The letters written by these three men that were published in the Lake Geneva newspapers during World War I were very informative and kept readers abreast of the situation in France during the war.
Private William F. Trinke, a member of “Battery F,” was invalided home before the other members of “Battery F” after suffering an injury during maneuvers in France. After arriving back in Lake Geneva, he went on a speaking tour in Wisconsin and other nearby states while still on active duty, talking about his experiences in the war and urging members of his audience to buy “Liberty Loan” war bonds. Private Trinke eventually became the most successful real estate entrepreneur in Lake Geneva, a State Senator, and the State Commander of the American Legion in Wisconsin.
On Saturday, May 17, 1919, the members of “Battery F,” 120th Field Artillery returned to Lake Geneva after stopovers at Camp Devens near Boston, Massachusetts and Camp Grant near Rockford, Illinois where they were discharged from the service. Upon arriving in Lake Geneva, they were given a tumultuous welcome home. Many other soldiers from the Lake Geneva area also returned home in 1919 after serving in France during World War I, including my uncle William Malsch and his brother Lewis Malsch.
Quite a few World War I veterans would become prominent citizens in Lake Geneva during the decades following the end of the war including, among others, William Trinke, Sturges Taggart, Sr., Dick Brady, Ernie Niles, Walter McNamee, Arthur Lawrie, and Harold (“Chum”) Nish, Sr., as well as a soldier who served in the German Army during World War I and in the U.S. Army in World War II, Herman Quade.