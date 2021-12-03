Conference Point undergoing restoration to improve accessibility, preserve history

The century-old administration building entrance at Williams Bay’s Conference Point Center is undergoing restoration to preserve history and improve accessibility for guests with physical disabilities.

Conference Point, located at 300 Conference Point Rd. in Williams Bay, is the sister organization of Lake Geneva Youth Camp (LGYC) on the other end of the lake. Both fall under Lake Geneva Foundation, a nonprofit Christian camp and conference organization.

While LGYC is more youth-oriented, Conference Point is geared towards adult and family ministry.

Conference Point Center opened in 1873 and has been ministering to guests for over 139 years. Lake Geneva Youth Camp opened in 1950 with the purpose of sharing God’s love to children in an environment away from the distractions of city life.

The year 2010 saw a formal partnership between these two ministries under the leadership of Lake Geneva Foundation, joining the camps in a unified mission, vision and purpose.

Between the two properties, Lake Geneva Foundation manages 80 buildings — some over a century old, Lake Geneva Foundation Executive Director Christiaan Snedeker said. Snedeker also works as executive director of Conference Point.

“We serve children with cancer, we serve elderly people, we serve people of all ages who have disabilities,” Snedeker said. “It’s really important to us, making many of these century-old buildings accessible to everyone. Everybody should be able to benefit from a camp experience.”

Conference Point’s administration building entrance is having its front steps renovated, as well as its wooden pillars.

Currently, three steps lead up to the curved front stoop. One more step takes a visitor from the stoop into the building.

“If you’re someone with physical disabilities, you’re not going to be able to enter that building,” Snedeker said.

The new stoop, made of concrete, is shaped and formed in the likeness of the original, Snedeker said. A cement ramp on the side allows for wheelchair accessibility.

The wooden front pillars are also undergoing careful restoration in order to preserve the building’s historical quality.

“We’re able to go back and fill, sand, smooth and polish and put back up these pillars in place, once they’ve been cared for properly and restored back to their original beauty,” Snedeker said.

The renovations began in early November. As of Monday, Nov. 22, Snedeker said the project is about three-quarters of the way done.

The final piece of the project is the building’s front doors. Snedeker said the original doors do not meet the regulations outlined by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

A volunteer is working on custom-made doors, designed to emulate the original century-old design while keeping modern standards of accessibility in mind.

“We want to match the look of the old doors and at the same time be ADA compliant as people come into the building,” Snedeker said.

Lake Geneva Foundation acquired the Conference Point property about 12 years ago. At the time, the property had about 40 years of deferred maintenance on it, Snedeker said.

After a decade focusing capital fundraising on Conference Point improvements, Snedeker said Lake Geneva Foundation has recently been able to even out its efforts. Lake Geneva Youth Camp is undergoing improvements of its own, also in the name of historical preservation and equal accessibility.

After a difficult year and a half during the COVID-19 pandemic, Snedeker said Lake Geneva Foundation is happy to see these projects progress.

“Coming out of COVID has been really difficult,” he said. “So being able to move these projects forward and preserve what I think is synonymous with Lake Geneva history, which is our camp history, is pretty significant.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.