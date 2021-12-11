Construction begins on ice castle structure

Officials from Ice Castles LLC have started constructing their ice castle structure at Geneva National Resort & Club in the Town of Geneva.

Ice Castles employees are manufacturing and installing about 10,000 icicles to build the icy structure, which will be about an acre in size.

The ice castle structure is expected to be completed in mid- to late-January and will feature ice-carved slides, tunnels, fountains, caverns, crawl spaces and thrones. Colored LED lights, which will be illuminated at night, will be installed into the structure.

Horse-drawn carriage rides through an illuminated path will be offered to the ice castle.

This is the fourth year that an ice castle is being constructed in the Lake Geneva area.

An ice castle was first constructed in the area in 2019 at Riviera Beach in downtown Lake Geneva. The ice castles have been built at Geneva National Resort ever since.

The ice castles have attracted many visitors to the Lake Geneva area each year, which has benefitted area hotels, resorts, restaurants and shops.

A limited number of priority booking vouchers, which allow people early access to reserve a date and time for their visit, are available by going to www.icecastles.com.

General admission to visit the ice castle is $21 Monday through Thursday, and $27 Friday through Sunday.

The cost for children is $16 Monday through Thursday and $22 Friday through Sunday.

Ice castle structures are constructed in five locations throughout the country including Lake Geneva; Midway, Utah; New Brighton, Minnesota; Lake George, New York; and North Woodstock, New Hampshire.

Ice Castles LLC was founded in 2011 by Brent Christensen. He developed the idea for the company after he constructed a wintery structure for his children-- which attracted many visitors-- at his home in Alpine, Utah.

