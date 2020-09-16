County government confronts coronavirus with new financial 'safety net'

Property taxes would increase slightly under the plan, from $59.9 million up to $60.7 million, although an expanded tax base would lower the tax rate from $3.36 to $3.21 per $1,000 of property value.

Ingersoll said although she has not yet studied the budget in detail, she is confident that Walworth County can avoid any major problem from the coronavirus crisis slowing certain revenue sources.

Ingersoll noted that the county has enjoyed a stable financial condition for many years before the public health crisis created disruptions.

“We are ahead of the game in many ways,” she said. “And we will work to stay that way.”

According to a county fiscal analysis, the coronavirus has directly or indirectly hurt county government revenues from many different sources. The report by county staff forecast a total combined loss of $2.3 million for the fiscal year, which ends Dec. 31.

The biggest impact is in health and human services, where decreased admissions at the county nursing home are expected cost the county $510,000, along with $433,000 more in losses in other health programs.

Sales tax revenue is expected to decline $270,000 from reduced consumer spending, although Luberda said he has seen recent signs of improvement in this area.