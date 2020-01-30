County program starting Feb. 5 focuses on fall prevention

EAST TROY — In an effort to keep people from injuring themselves in falls, Walworth County Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) is offering the "Stepping On" workshop from Feb. 5 to March 18.

Falls are the leading cause of injury and death for older Americans. Falls threaten a senior’s safety and independence and generate enormous economic and personal costs. However, falling is not an inevitable result of aging.

Through evidenced based interventions, practical lifestyle adjustments, and community partnerships, the number of falls among seniors can be substantially reduced.

Stepping On is for two hours, once a week, for seven weeks, from 10 a.m. to noon at East Troy Area Community Center, 2040 Beulah Ave., Door 7, East Troy.

Contact Anne Prince at 262-741-3309 to register for the workshop. Preregistration is required and there is a $10 charge.

Stepping On will help participants identify why they fall and different ways to prevent falls, including strength and balance exercises, home safety check suggestions and a medication review. The workshop is both for people who have fallen and for people who fear falling.

Participants will leave with more strength, achieve better balance, and experience a feeling of confidence and independence as a result of performing various activities and sharing personal falls experiences as a group. The research has found that people who complete the workshop have a 31 percent reduced rate of falls.