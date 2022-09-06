60-year-old Elkhorn man charged with 8 counts of child pornography possession

An Elkhorn man has been charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography after nude images of minors were found on his USB Drive.

Jeffrey A. Boss, 60, of 473 E Geneva St., faces numerous charges of possessing child pornography. The charges were filed Aug. 30 in Walworth County Circuit Court, stemming from an investigation that started in 2020.

A sergeant from the Elkhorn Police was assigned to the case on Aug. 19, 2020. The sergeant was told this was an Internet Crimes against Children Task Force Case (ICAC) and was handed a USB Drive. The CyberTip report described two images that had been uploaded, one of which was a profile picture of Boss (defendant) and the other one being a minor. The image of the minor was uploaded to Facebook on May 10, 2020.

A search warrant was issued and the search was held Sept. 8, 2020.

During the search, the defendant originally stated that he received a flash drive from his cousin and said that there was no child porn on it and that he was unaware he was breaking the law.

Boss later described an unsolicited friend request that he received on Facebook from a girl and said that the conversation started out normal, but became eventually sexual in nature.

After being banned for not following community guidelines on Facebook, Boss created a new account. He had two Facebook profiles, one account for online gaming and one for the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.

The defendant later admitted to knowing that the flash drive contained child pornography on it. He said he put the flash drive in his computer and found the images, but denied storing the images.

As the sergeant was about to leave, Boss admitted that he had been going through a tough time and he became curious about porn. He said he found some websites and downloaded images to a flash drive, but was insistent he did not send any images through Facebook or any other way.

Evidence was retrieved and brought back to the Elkhorn Police Department, which included two SC card readers, a DVD, MicroSD card and a USB drive. Several pornographic images including children were found on the USB Drive. The file that originally came via the CyberTip was also found.