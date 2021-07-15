Drowning victim recovered from Geneva Lake after tubing accident Tuesday

WILLIAMS BAY — The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped under water during a tubing accident has been pulled from Geneva Lake, confirmed Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.

He has been identified as Fadi A. Albazi of Morton Grove, a northern Chicago suburb.

Using underwater sonar technology, the body was detected and located Tuesday around 11:45 p.m. in approximately 128 feet of water but due to the depth it was not safe for divers to go down.

In the morning, they were able to use two remote operated vehicles, which function like underwater drones equipped with clamps, to bring in the young man's body, Hausner said. He was pulled from the water at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Hausner said a similar drowning occurred last year in July near Stone Manor, in which an individual's boat floated away while he was swimming without a life jacket on.

Hausner noted that relative to its high boating density, Geneva Lake has been fortunate over the past decade to have seen few fatalities.

The search started on Tuesday afternoon after dispatch received a call at 3:30 p.m. for a man in his 20s who slipped under water.