Elkhorn man charged for disorderly conduct, causing fear at homeless shelter

A 44-year-old man is facing charges after he reportedly engaged in abusive, profane and loud manner at Creek Road Community Church on Dec. 11.
Kurt J. Bullis, of Elkhorn, has been charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint:
Walworth County Police were dispatched to Creek Road Community Church in Darien after a report of an individual rolling around his bed naked, slapping his butt, causing sleepless patrons at the homeless shelter to become fearful of the man’s behavior.
The nude man was under the impression he was overdosing and made statements while rolling around to the people at the homeless shelter that he would shoot up the place, stab them and burn the place down.
One individual at the homeless shelter confronted Bullis about his erratic behavior, but he was growled at.
