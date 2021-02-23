Felon caught after crash

GENEVA — A woman has been charged after she crashed and police found marijuana in her car.

Valarie Flowers, 21, of the 21100 block of 119th Street, Bristol, is charged with felony bail jumping, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a vehicle in the Town of Geneva that had runoff of highway 12 just south of Springfield Road on Feb. 4. Officers made contact with the driver and discovered the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Flowers, reportedly admitted to police that she had two sandwich bags of marijuana and a vape that contained THC. She also reportedly admitted to being out on bond for a felony drug case.

Flowers was previously released from custody and placed under felony bond on Nov. 13. The bond states that Flowers must not commit any crimes and must not possess any drugs or drug paraphernalia.