Geneva Lake drowning victim jumped in after child in water

A 31-year-old from Elgin, Illinois, was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday, Aug. 2, after he went under water Sunday evening, trying to help a child who drifted away from the boat.

The victim later identified as Antonio F. Delasancha Jr. He had been out on the lake driving a boat, pulling his two pre-teen daughters in a tube, according to Commander of Geneva Lake Police Tom Hausner.

One of the girls fell off the tube and he spun back around to pick them up. At that point, Delasancha’s 11-year-old son jumped into the lake to swim with a life jacket and started to drift away from the boat and struggle. Delasancha, who was able to swim, jumped into the lake without a life jacket and began to swim toward the child. But he was unable to get to the child, went under the water and drowned as a result in approximately 45 feet of water.

911 dispatch received the emergency call at 7:02 p.m. and crews from throughout the region responded.

Initial rescue efforts were stopped after approximately 40 minutes. A recovery operation began utilizing sonar technology. At approximately 11:45 p.m., Delasancha was located, and his location was marked. Recovery was not attempted due to safety concerns at that time.