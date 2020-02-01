Look who's in the new Lake Geneva police blotter

Jan. 18
11:14 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash near state Highway 120 and state Highway 50 cited John S. Hamric, 59, Burlington, on suspicion of failure to obey a traffic sign/signal.
8:05 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 1100 block of Madison Street cited Jon Hunter Jacobson, 25, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of criminal damage to property-private.
2:52 a.m.: An officer at a traffic crash in an unspecified location cited Austin James Snudden, 25, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of reckless driving–endangering safety, and operating too fast for conditions.
Jan. 17
3:30 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Wells Street cited a 14-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of criminal damage to property–private.
Jan. 15
8:17 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 90 block of Geneva Square cited Hailey Lee Brabazon, 23, Genoa City, on suspicion of operating while under the influence–first offense.
5:05 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 400 block of Interchange North cited Alex Patrick Polster, 32, Delavan, on suspicion of failure of operator to notify police of an accident.
Jan. 14
2:26 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 16-year-old boy from Walworth on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia under 17.
2:23 p.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old girl from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 13
7:40 a.m. An officer at Badger High School cited a 17-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of truancy-habitual.
7:40 a.m. An officer at Badger High School cited a 15-year-old boy from Delavan on suspicion of truancy-habitual.
Jan. 12
9:13 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop on Maxwell Street near Pleasant Street cited Clemente Damian Perez Torres, 19, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while suspended, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 10
11:07 p.m.: Officers near state Highway 50 and state Highway 120 arrested Roderick James Rose, 52, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of operating while under the influence.
10:30 a.m.: An officer at Lake Geneva Middle School issued a 13-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of disorderly conduct–involved in a fight.
12:38 a.m.: An officer at Badger High School cited a 14-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of possession of THC.
Jan. 6
11:07 p.m.: An officer conducting a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Wells Street cited Austin E. Callicott, 19, Genoa City, on suspicion of no IID, operating after revocation, and possession of THC.