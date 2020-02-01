Look who's in the new Lake Geneva police blotter

Jan. 18

11:14 a.m.: An officer dispatched to a traffic crash near state Highway 120 and state Highway 50 cited John S. Hamric, 59, Burlington, on suspicion of failure to obey a traffic sign/signal.

8:05 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the 1100 block of Madison Street cited Jon Hunter Jacobson, 25, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of criminal damage to property-private.

2:52 a.m.: An officer at a traffic crash in an unspecified location cited Austin James Snudden, 25, Lake Geneva, on suspicion of reckless driving–endangering safety, and operating too fast for conditions.

Jan. 17

3:30 p.m.: An officer dispatched to the 100 block of Wells Street cited a 14-year-old boy from Lake Geneva on suspicion of criminal damage to property–private.

Jan. 15

8:17 p.m.: Officers dispatched to the 90 block of Geneva Square cited Hailey Lee Brabazon, 23, Genoa City, on suspicion of operating while under the influence–first offense.