Man arrested after trying to steal guns, crossbow from Delavan Fleet Farm

DELAVAN — A man reportedly caught stealing a $750 power tool brought his own tools inside Delavan's Fleet Farm with the intention to steal merchandise, including guns.

Hayden Johnson Taylor, 27, of Capron, Ill., is being charged with felony theft, intentionally taking more than $500; attempted theft, movable property; and attempted misdemeanor theft.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to a Fleet Farm in Delavan for a report of two men roaming around the gun area and messing with the rifle locks of some of the guns on Oct. 14.

Officers made contact with one of the subjects, later identified as Johnson Taylor. Police escorted Johnson Taylor into the Loss Prevention Office inside Fleet Farm.

Johnson Taylor reportedly pulled out a power tool concealed in his front waistband and placed it on a desk. Johnson Taylor allegedly admitted to taking the $750 power tool with no intention of paying for it.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and reportedly observed Johnson Taylor attempting to remove the trigger lock on a rifle. The footage also reportedly showed Johnson Taylor picking up a crossbow and attempting to remove the magnetic lock.

Officers placed Johnson Taylor under arrest and searched him. Police found several tools that Johnson Taylor brought into Fleet Farm. The tools reportedly consisted of a small crow bar, a pocket knife, lock picks and a magnetic tool that Johnson Taylor allegedly used to remove the security device around the stolen power tool.