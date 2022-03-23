Man faces charges after church burglary in Whitewater

A 22-year-old man is facing four charges in connection with a burglary that happened at Warhawk Catholic Ministries in Whitewater on Feb. 21.

Camil T. Maroun, of Whitewater, reportedly illegally entered the religious property, stole the Eucharist and caused a flood in the building.

A Whitewater police officer spoke with a person at Warkhawk who said the backdoor and window were open when they arrived. The person told police the sink’s push drain in the bathroom was closed with the water running. That and a spurting water line, disconnected from a toilet, caused the flood.

Others at Warhawk told police the Eucharist, a blessed communion wafer, was also missing from its storage area. Usually, it is locked away in a metal container.

A detective spoke with another member of the church who claimed to receive a phone call from the defendant, acknowledging that the “blood of sacrament” was stolen and asking why it was being kept secret.

Video footage also showed a man exiting a black Volkswagen SUV who matched the description of Maroun, a member of the church who knew the code to get into the building.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.