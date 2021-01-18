Man in Linn reportedly threatens woman with wood poker, now charged

LINN — A man allegedly threatened a woman with a wood poker and now faces criminal charges for his actions when he was reportedly intoxicated in December.

William R. Budych, 52, of the W4400 block of Laurel Street, Linn, is charged with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct after threatening a women and breaking his bond.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police received a call from a women who reported that she was feeling threatened by a man who had put his hands on her at a residence in the Town of Linn on Dec. 17. When police arrived, they were met by the woman who informed police that Budych had reportedly accused her of stealing money from him and had injured her arm.

The woman stated that Budych reportedly grabbed a wood poker from the fireplace and followed her into the kitchen where he stepped on her foot, causing the woman to fall backwards into a wall, injuring her arm. The woman then told police that Budych reportedly grabbed a kitchen knife from a drawer and left the residence. She informed police that Budych had allegedly been drinking all day and was intoxicated during the incident.