Man reportedly chokes woman in Delavan Walmart, charged with domestic abuse

A man reportedly choked a woman in an aisle at the Delavan Walmart and faces multiple charges.

Mark Hartwick, 32, of the 50 block of E. Sedgemeadow Street, Elkhorn, is being charged with felony bail jumping; misdemeanor bail jumping, domestic abuse assessments and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to a Walmart for a report of a male and female fighting on Jan. 7.

Officers made contact with a witness who reported that he was in the movie section of Walmart when he heard yelling coming from the next aisle over. The witness told police that the man was getting "obnoxiously loud."

The witness stated that he reportedly saw the woman run to another aisle with the man chasing her. The witness said that he went to the aisle and reportedly saw the man behind the woman with his arm around her neck "like a rear naked choke." The witness said that he confronted the man and told him to stop. The man reportedly told the witness to stay out of it.

At this time, the witness reports that the woman spun around and struck the man with something in her hands, then ran out of the Walmart. The witness said that the man continued to yell at him before leaving the store as well.

Police report that they made contact with the suspected vehicle the woman and man left in. Officers made contact with the woman who was the only one inside the vehicle. Police checked "in-house" for the woman and found a recent contact from the Village of Sharon between her and the male subject, Hartwick.

Officers found that Hartwick had two open cases with a no contact condition for the woman. The woman later admitted to police that Hartwick had reportedly fled the scene because he was not allowed to have contact with her.