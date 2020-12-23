Man reportedly steals $2,550 ring, now charged after pawning it for $240

BLOOMFIELD — A man has been charged after he reportedly stole a $2,550 ring and then sold it at a pawn shop for $240.

Joshua Ketchpaw, 41, of N. 1190 block of Highway H, is being charged with theft of movable property greater than $2,500, repeater and obstructing an officer, repeater.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were called to a residence in Bloomfield for a report of theft on Nov. 21. The victim told police that someone had allegedly entered his vehicle and took a $2,550 ring, a cordless impact driver, its case, two batteries and a battery charger worth about $300.

Officers discovered that a man, identified as Ketchpaw, had pawned off a ring at The Coin Shop in Janesville that matched the victim’s ring description on Nov. 24. Officers went to the pawnshop to pick up the ring and were informed that Ketchpaw reportedly sold the ring for $240.

Officers made contact with Ketchpaw who claimed that he had found the ring at the Pell Lake Mobile parking lot. Ketchpaw told officers that he allegedly asked the female clerk working at the gas station if someone had lost a ring and was told nobody had. Officers contacted the female clerk who reported that no one had asked if someone had lost a ring.