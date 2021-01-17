Man reportedly used fake $20s at Alpine Valley two different times

SPRING PRAIRE — A man reportedly used counterfeit money to purchase ski lift passes at Alpine Valley Ski Resort on two separate occasions and then tried to pin it on others.

Daniel Fuessle, 31, of Arlington Heights, Ill., is being charged with two counts of uttering a forgery and obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a call at Alpine valley for a report of two counterfeit $20 bills that were used to buy a ski lift pass on Dec. 26. According to police, the $20 bills did not have the encrypted identifying numbers when held up to the light and had identical serial numbers.

Police spoke to the employee who received the counterfeit bills who said a man had paid with one real $20, a real $5 bill and two fake $20 bills. The employee told police that by the time she alerted security, the man had already walked away.

Police were then dispatched to Alpine Valley on Dec. 30 for a report of the same man allegedly trying to pass counterfeit money again as he did previously on Dec. 26. Security was alerted, and the man was held in an office until police arrived.