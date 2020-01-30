New criminal complaints in Walworth County

The following individuals were either recently charged in Walworth County Circuit Court or recently made their initial court appearance.

Andrew R. Abramski, 40, Wind Lake, has been charged with computer message-threatening harm and bail jumping involving a former place of employment in the town of East Troy. If convicted, he faces up to six years and three months in prison and $11,000 in fines.

Tiffiny A. Cecchini, 52, Lake Geneva, has been charged with operating under the influence-fifth offense and operating while revoked-second offense in the town of Geneva. If convicted, she faces up to 11 years in prison and $27,500 in fines.

Bonita G. Jenks, 37, Sun Prairie, has been charged with bail jumping and obstructing police at a restaurant in Whitewater. If convicted, she faces up to six years and nine months in prison and $20,000 in fines.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Eli M. Jenn, 19, Appleton, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, psilocin or psilocybin, and THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia in Whitewater. If convicted, he faces up to 38 years and seven months in prison and $135,500 in fines.