Walworth County weekly criminal complains from July 26-Aug. 1

Here are the Walworth County's weekly criminal complaints from July 26-Aug. 1. The cases still need to make their way through the Walworth County Court System. All information is from criminal complaints filed in Walworth County Circuit Court. To follow the cases, go to wcca.wicourts.gov.

Kaitlyn R. Roberts, 26, 5511 S Lake Dr., Cudahy, has been charged with possession of cocaine – second and subsequent offense, repeater and possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater. She was pulled over for a traffic stop in Elkhorn on July 15, in which the defendant admitted to having a warrant. A glass pipe was found in the vehicle and cocaine was found and cocaine was found in a rolled up dollar bill, which she admitted to.

Joshua F. Danielsen, 41, 225 Turtle Creek Dr., Delavan, has been charged with identity theft-avoidance, repeater and obstructing an officer, repeater. He was pulled over during a traffic stop in the Town of Darien on March 19. In April, it was found that the defendant used her husband's identity to evade a warrant.

Neftali E. Jaramillo, 27, 515 Shah Ave., Fort Atkinson, has been charged with several possession charges. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine-as a party to a crime, repeater, second or subsequent offense. He has also been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver Psilocybin-as a party to a crime, repeater, second or subsequent offense; one count of possession with intent to deliver THC (Tetrahydrocannabinols) – as a party to a crime, repeater, second or subsequent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia-as a party to a crime, repeater. From the jail, Jaramillo made a phone call and to Jonathan J. Aranda to go to his residence and remove a large amount of drugs. Aranda was pulled over and found to have a "large amount of drugs" that included 4-to-8 lbs. of mamajuana, approximately 190 grams of cocaine and Psilocybin mushrooms. Aranda admitted to the phone call with Jaramillio who asked him to do it.

Christian D. Indermuehle, 31, W9497 Lake Lorraine Rd., Delavan, has been charged with identity theft-avoidance, possession of methamphetamine three counts of felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer and resisting an officer. On July 17, in the Town of Richmond, police arrived to meet the defendant who gave the wrong name, was non-compliant with the officers and was found to have medical syringes, a scale, and a baggie with white powder, which was later was found to be methamphetamine.

Stephanie N. Vierck, 34, 403 S Franklin St., Elkhorn, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia-as a party to a crime. On June 21, in the Town of Lyons, a backpack containing a glass meth pipe, and a multicolored silicone bong was found in the driver seat area where Vierck was seated.

James D. Patrick-Yance, 23, 2419 Barton BLVD., Rockford, Illinois, has been charged with possession of a firearm by out of state felon, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer and possession of tetrahydrocannabinols. On July 21, in Whitewater, the defendant provided a different license that wasn't his. Upon searching the vehicle, weed and a small semiautomatic pistol that was loaded was found in the vehicle.

Jonathan D. Heath, 41, 2330 Hwy 120 Lake Geneva, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, repeater, second or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater, second or subsequent offense, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols-second or subsequent offense, repeater, possession of a controlled substance, repeater, and possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater. Heath, who was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over on June 29 in Elkhorn. He admitted to having a backpack in the car, which contained a meth pipe, several unknown substances and a scale.

Kasie S. Daley, 41, 2005 North Shore Drive, Delavan, has been charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) and possession of a controlled substance. During a traffic stop in Elkhorn on February 27, 2021, the defendant was found to have 1.8 grams of Suspected Marijuana, three glass pipes with marijuana residue, one methamphetamine kit (pipe with meth residue, baggy containing trace amounts of meth, scrapper, Q-tips, straw, a Grinder with Marijuana residue and two Vyvanse pills ( schedule 2 controlled substance).

Juan L. Avila, 47, 755 N. Tratt Street, Whitewater, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs, repeater, second or subsequent offense, obstructing an officer, repeater, misdemeanor bail jumping, repeater, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was conducted in May in Whitewater, in which Avila was found with a scale in the sunglass holder that contained a white powder on the weighing plate and cover.

Matthew J. Nickelsen, 22, W7970 Sweet Rd., Darien, has been charged with throwing or discharge bodily fluids at a public safety officer and disorderly conduct. Nickelsen was reported to be throwing rocks at passing vehicles on Highway 50 in Delavan. He was placed in the back of the cop car, where he attempted to stand up and get out of the vehicle. When an assisting officer pushed him back into the squad, the defendant then spit in his face.

Anthony L. Brooks, 37, 317 Burr Oaks, South Beloit, Illinois, has been charged with attempted strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Brooks was at a hotel in Lyons on July 6. The caller was seen to have bruises and cuts on his face and said the defendant began choking him up against the wall.

Adam Isaac Cooper. 39, 340 N Newcomb St., Whitewater, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-fourth offense, three counts of felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, possession of Tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) and disorderly conduct. Cooper was pulled over in Whitewater on July 26. The car had an odor of intoxicants and the defendant's eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

Ryan Anthony Hartung, 48, 25429 W Cedar Crest Ln., Lake Villa, Illinois, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-fifth offense, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration-fifth offense and operating a motor vehicle while revoked-first offense. Hartung was pulled over in January in the Village of Genoa City. He emitted an odor, had bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred his speech, could not keep his balance and admitted to consuming intoxicants.

Wayne J. Bigelow, 61, 710 Faryl Ave., Delavan, has been charged with simple battery as a felony, domestic abuse assessments, domestic abuse repeater and disorderly conduct as a felony, domestic abuse assessments, and domestic abuse repeater. The incident took place on July 3 at an apartment complex in Delavan. The caller said he dragged her mother off the couch. When the caller intervened, she said the defendant grabbed her right arm and grabbed her face to move her out of the way.