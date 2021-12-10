Watch now: Video released of damage to Driehaus Fountain in Lake Geneva from June, criminal case continues

The criminal case against the 21-year-old accused of breaking the angel off the top of the Driehaus Fountain in front of the Riviera in Downtown Lake Geneva in June is continuing and police have released two videos recorded showing the incident.

Todd Stewart, 21, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, is charged with felony criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct for his actions that took place shortly after midnight on June 5, 2021.

Evan Waller, 20, of Palantine, Illinois, who was also reportedly in the fountain at the time of the incident, received a municipal citation but was not charged criminally.

The video that the Lake Geneva Police released to the Lake Geneva News upon request shows a group of males running over to the fountain, taking off some clothing and then jumping into the fountain. That video that appears to be Riviera surveillance video shows a total of four males in the fountain at one point.

Additional video also released was taken by a witness at the scene and clearly shows a male climbing up onto the top of the fountain where the angel was and then appearing to fall backwards as the angel breaks off from the top.

According to Stewart’s criminal complaint, the Lake Geneva police officer who first arrived observed two males in the water fountain in front of the Riviera. The officer reportedly saw Stewart climb onto the statute in the middle of the fountain before the statue broke in half.

After the fountain broke, the officer asked Stewart and Waller to provide their information after the two exited the fountain, according to the criminal complaint.

Stewart reportedly initially refused to provide any information, but eventually provided his name. He also reportedly pulled away multiple times from the officer when the officer tried to arrest him. The criminal complaint states the officer was able to secure Stewart after he was directed to a bench and fell on his stomach, although in the video it appears to show Stewart sitting down, not falling.

The City of Lake Geneva has requested $8,500 in restitution for the cost of repairing the fountain, according to court filings.

The angel was installed back on top of the fountain this fall, but has since been removed again for winter storage, set to return in the safely in the spring.

Lake Geneva's angel The angel atop the Driehaus Family Fountain has returned. Here it can be seen with the sun shining in the background on Thursday, Oct. 14.

Stewart has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and a status conference was held on Tuesday, Dec. 7 for the case. The next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17.