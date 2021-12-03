 Skip to main content
Whitewater police chief on administrative leave

WHITEWATER — Police Chief Aaron Raap is "on paid administrative leave," the Whitewater Police Department announced Friday afternoon.

No explanation was given for why Raap, who was sworn in as chief in June 2018, was being placed on leave. A news release said that "An internal investigation will be conducted by an outside agency based on an incident that occurred outside the City of Whitewater. The leave is not considered punitive, rather part of the Whitewater Police Department policy."

The duration of the leave is indefinite.

The release did not state what agency would perform the investigation.

Deputy Chief Dan Meyer is now serving as acting police chief.

"The Whitewater Police Department operations will continue without disruption and with full expectations of providing high quality services to our community," the release stated.

