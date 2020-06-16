Cruise line hosting free boat parade for high school seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

WILLIAMS BAY – Despite cancelled proms and other end-of-year events, graduating high school seniors have been invited to celebrate their milestone achievement with a boat parade on Geneva Lake.

Lake Geneva Cruise Line announced today that a special boat parade is planned June 23 for graduates from Badger, Williams Bay, Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien high schools.

Big Foot High School opted not to participate.

Julie Baron, spokeswoman for the Gage Marine cruise line, based in Williams Bay, said the free boat cruise for students will involve four boats, each for a different school outfitted with that school's colors and banners.

The parade will leave from the Riviera dock in Lake Geneva at 5:30 p.m. June 23 for a two-hour ride around the lake.

Family and friends of the graduates are encouraged to gather on piers or shoreline and wave to students as they pass by.

Badger Principal Jennifer Straus said the parade is a good way for the community to show support for 2020 graduates, who have missed out on many end-of-year traditions because of the coronavirus pandemic.