Cruise line hosting free boat parade for high school seniors

WILLIAMS BAY – Despite cancelled proms and other end-of-year events, graduating high school seniors have been invited to celebrate their milestone achievement with a boat parade on Geneva Lake.
Lake Geneva Cruise Line announced today that a special boat parade is planned June 23 for graduates from Badger, Williams Bay, Elkhorn and Delavan-Darien high schools.
Big Foot High School opted not to participate.
Julie Baron, spokeswoman for the Gage Marine cruise line, based in Williams Bay, said the free boat cruise for students will involve four boats, each for a different school outfitted with that school's colors and banners.
The parade will leave from the Riviera dock in Lake Geneva at 5:30 p.m. June 23 for a two-hour ride around the lake.
Family and friends of the graduates are encouraged to gather on piers or shoreline and wave to students as they pass by.
Badger Principal Jennifer Straus said the parade is a good way for the community to show support for 2020 graduates, who have missed out on many end-of-year traditions because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our seniors to celebrate their graduation from high school surrounded by classmates both on and off the Lake Geneva Cruise Line boat, and with seniors from schools around the area,” Straus said.
Big Foot district administrator Doug Parker said the school was invited to participate in the boat parade, but officials decided against it because of the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Parker cited recommendations from health experts to avoid large crowd gatherings, and said he was concerned the boat parade would bring students too close together.
“I don’t want to be over-cautious," he said. "But at the time when I made the decision, the safety and health of our students was No. 1."
Baron said organizers plan social distancing practices during the boat parade to guard against any public health hazard.
