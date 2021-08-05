Damaged angel statue set to return to Lake Geneva soon

A fountain statue that was damaged several weeks ago could be returning to its rightful place soon.

The angel statue that typically sits atop of the Driehaus Family Fountain in front of the Riviera in downtown Lake Geneva was damaged about 12 a.m., June 5 by two out-of-state suspects.

Police said an officer noticed one suspect hanging from the statue, and another suspect in the fountain with him.

The statue was damaged and broken off the fountain.

Public Works Director Tom Earle said additional damage was found on the statue while it was being repaired at Vanguard Sculpture Services in Milwaukee.

“When they started the repair, they found a few issues we did not see caused by the fall, mostly cracking,” Earle said.

Police said Todd Stewart, 20, of Fort Wayne, Indiana has been charged with criminal damage to property over $2,500, resisting and obstructing a police officer and disorderly conduct as a result of the incident.

Stewart has been bound over for trial and is next to appear in Walworth County Court 1:15 p.m., Sept. 1, according to court records.