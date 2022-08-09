Dave Gerber will be Walworth County's next sheriff, according to final unofficial election results

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, voters went to the polls to determine, among other races, who would be the next Walworth County Sheriff.

According to unofficial results with all wards reporting, Dave Gerber will be the next Walworth County sheriff.

Those results were released at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

While the election is not until November, the only two candidates running were both Republican – Gerber and Konopski.

In a statement, Gerber said, "I would like to thank all the voters and those who have supported me throughout this campaign. I look forward to serving all the citizens of Walworth County as your sheriff."

Current Sheriff Kurt Picknell previously announced he was not running for re-election, leaving his seat open for the taking after the November election.

Both Konopski and Gerber are members of the Walworth County Sheriff's Office and have extensive background in law enforcement.