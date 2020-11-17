Delavan unveils plans for new lakefront convention center

“This property will be so beautiful for any sort of social event,” Dreyer said. “With the lake and all the outdoor space, it really does offer the best of Delavan.”

Located at the intersection of state Highway 50 and South Shore Drive, the site overlooking Delavan Lake is about 10 minutes west of Lake Geneva.

Whether the new convention center will compete with the Riviera or other venues in Lake Geneva remains to be seen.

Stephanie Klett, president of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism group, said some local venues host so many events that they sometimes have to turn business away. Klett said she welcomes the new Delavan facility into the mix.

“Too many great venues is a wonderful problem to have,” she said. “People want options, and I think the Waters Edge gives people another locale to love.”

The town of Delavan borrowed $1.7 million for the project, although construction bids came in higher at $2.4 million.

Led by Scherrer Construction Co. of Burlington, work has started on interior demolition on the old community center. Officials hope the project is completed by next April or May.