Delavan's Aram library serving community for over 110 years

Around 1906, Delavan residents began to talk about building a public library. The idea would receive a major push by James and Susan Aram.

Born in 1813 in New York, James married Susan Rood in 1836 and moved to Ohio. In 1840, the Arams bought 200 acres of land in Delavan. A few years later, they sold the property and bought 300 acres near the south shore of Delavan Lake. Hall said they built a house in Delavan in 1863.

James died in 1897. In his will were several gifts to the community, including one of $20,000 to establish a public library and reading room. The will would be activated once Susan died. She passed away in 1905.

The library was to be named the Aram Public Library, as a memorial to Mary Elizabeth, Evaline and Marion Adell — daughters of the Arams, all of whom died in early childhood.

They wanted a lasting memorial to their daughters, said Hall, and books were a “legacy to current and future generations.”

“Books were essential at this time to the community and people,” she said. “People were so brave! Many came by boat through the Great Lakes to settle in Wisconsin, landing in Milwaukee. People actually walked from New England to Wisconsin.”