Delavan's Aram library serving community for over 110 years

A few minutes after opening on a Saturday morning, staff at Aram Public Library are pushing carts of books while patrons peruse the shelves and gaze at computer screens.
As a steady stream of people flow in and out the door to the parking lot, Library Director Michelle Carter stops and shares a few words with everyone she meets, even striking a leisurely conversation with a man sitting at the bottom step of the main staircase facing Walworth Avenue.
For over 110 years, the library has served the Delavan community as more than a stately, brick-and-stone monument to knowledge and fellowship. Now, a big change is on the horizon.
In a few years, work could begin on an estimated $9 million addition/renovation to expand and preserve Aram.
Thrilled is not an adequate enough word to describe how Carter feels about it.
“It is so desperately needed in the community,” she said. “We’ve outgrown this space, and libraries have changed. We’re way more community hubs now.”
Carter said Aram has the feel of a Carnegie library — named after philanthropist businessman Andrew Carnegie, who donated funds from the 1880s through 1920s to have libraries built around the world.
Some of the Carnegie libraries in the U.S. bear similarities to Aram, which has pronounced pillars flanking its main doors at the top of its Walworth Avenue staircase.
Carter said her favorite feature is Aram’s tall windows, which looks to be carried over in the design for the proposed new main entrance off Fourth Street.
“This will have, I hope, more windows that you can see the green space outside,” she said. “There’s nothing like reading in a library when it’s raining, snowing — all those nice cuddle weathers.”
Legacy of books
One could say Aram Public Library was built because the community demanded it.
Prior to a public library, the closest thing to it in Delavan was a plan provided by the Caxton Library Company of Chicago.
In 1885, 100 people could pay $1 a year for two years under the Caxton plan, to have access to 200 books.
“The community believed a library was important and learned about the Caxton plan,” said Ginny Hall, author of “History of the Aram Library.”
While $1 was a lot of money in those days, books were considered to be essential, she said. “Education was very important to the early settlers.”
Mrs. P.R. King, who owned the Villa Clare home on Delavan Lake, formed the Delavan Lake Library Association in 1889. King had several hundred books, and she lent them to people she knew around the lake, free of charge.
Around 1906, Delavan residents began to talk about building a public library. The idea would receive a major push by James and Susan Aram.
Born in 1813 in New York, James married Susan Rood in 1836 and moved to Ohio. In 1840, the Arams bought 200 acres of land in Delavan. A few years later, they sold the property and bought 300 acres near the south shore of Delavan Lake. Hall said they built a house in Delavan in 1863.
James died in 1897. In his will were several gifts to the community, including one of $20,000 to establish a public library and reading room. The will would be activated once Susan died. She passed away in 1905.
The library was to be named the Aram Public Library, as a memorial to Mary Elizabeth, Evaline and Marion Adell — daughters of the Arams, all of whom died in early childhood.
They wanted a lasting memorial to their daughters, said Hall, and books were a “legacy to current and future generations.”
“Books were essential at this time to the community and people,” she said. “People were so brave! Many came by boat through the Great Lakes to settle in Wisconsin, landing in Milwaukee. People actually walked from New England to Wisconsin.”
The Aram Library Committee selected the site at the corner of Walworth Avenue and Fourth Street in March 1906.
Alexander H. Allyn agreed to give $5,000 toward the library if local residents could contribute a similar donation. They raised $5,280.
Stewart & Hagen, of Janesville, was hired to build the library. The final cost of the library was $22,833.29. It was dedicated July 8, 1908, and it opened with 2,332 volumes.
Expansions
The current addition/renovation project is not the first time Aram underwent significant change.
In the mid-1980s, plans were developed for a major expansion to the library.
Back then, the library became handicapped-accessible and more than doubled in size — from 5,024 to 12,116 square feet.
Much of that space was gained in the construction of a lower level, which included an elevator and a new entrance off the public parking lot from Fourth Street.
There was a groundbreaking ceremony July 11, 1990, on the project, which was finished about a year later.
Today, Aram’s children’s library is housed on the lower level, as are rooms for meetings, circulation and technical services.
Reading areas, computers, DVDs, CDs and more books can be found on the main floor.
Once again, the library is at a crossroads. Additional space is needed to house meetings, community programs and materials. It lacks enough power outlets for patrons to plug in their devices. Some spaces are not suitable enough for strollers and wheelchairs.
The new proposal calls for renovating the existing space, plus adding on an extra 21,028 square feet.
Added by the project would be multiple rooms for events, designated areas for programs, workspaces, a centralized tech area, access to meeting rooms outside library hours and additional parking.
While the Delavan Common Council recently adopted a resolution to move forward with the project, it is not yet a done deal, said Carter.
Still, she is ready to start digging, and she believes those who made Aram possible over 100 years ago would feel the same.
“I think they would be pleased as punch to see the growth of the library and how we are still focused on supporting our users, our people,” Carter said. “I mean, that’s what it’s really all about.”
For more about the history of Aram Public Library or its proposed addition/renovation, visit aramlibrary.org.