Disabled workers ready to open new Lake Geneva coffee shop

General manager Jessie Bongiorno said the employees will learn skills that will help them socially and also help them obtain future employment.

“They’re learning how to greet customers and how to handle customers’ concerns,” Bongiorno said. “They’re learning how to work as a team.”

The employees will work at the coffee shop for at least a year, then Inspiration Ministries representatives will work to help them find new job opportunities with other local agencies or businesses.

Lisa Slattery-Brochtrup, training development coordinator for Inspired Coffee, said she is confident that employees will be ready for opening day when the coffee shop opens to the public.

“They’ve come a long way in their training,” Slattery-Brochtrup said.

Barber said staff is in the process of finishing remodeling work to the interior of the building, installing furniture and doing some extra cleaning before the planned open date.

“We’re just tying up some loose ends,” he said.

With the grand opening, the coffee shop will enforce social distancing and safety guidelines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.