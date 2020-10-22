 Skip to main content
Donations announced to school foundation for Walworth families
WALWORTH — Walworth Elementary School has received $5,500 in new donations to support students who are experiencing financial hardship or other personal difficulties.

USG Interiors LLC,  a local manufacturing firm, today announced a $5,000 donation to the Walworth Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit created in the school to support families in need.

The foundation earlier this month also received a $500 grant from the New York Life Foundation to create a bereavement support plan for students experiencing grief.

The nonprofit Walworth Children's Foundation was created in 2011 to provide students and their families with needed food, school supplies, clothing, and other assistance.

Jennifer Ott-Wilson, a counselor at the school, said the coronavirus pandemic has led to increased need throughout the community, making the children's foundation a valuable asset to families.

Ott-Wilson said the coronavirus is causing more families to become homeless, some of whom have moved in with other family members.

“We’re seeing more families be forced to double up because they’ve lost their job or someone in their family has gotten very ill,” she said.

School officials today joined with USG representatives at the school to announce the company's $5,000 donation.

USG spokeswoman Trisha Dixon said the company donates every year through its Chicago headquarters to show support in the communities where it has facilities.

“USG is really big on community giveback,” she said.

