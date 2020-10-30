Dungeons and Dragons book battle could be worth $10 million

WILLIAMS BAY — An author of Dungeons and Dragons-themed books is suing the maker of the Lake Geneva-created fantasy game in a dispute over a new book deal aimed at revitalizing the brand.

Margaret Weis, along with her partner Tracy Hickman, has written dozens of books in the “Dragonlance Chronicles” series, which was created in the 1980s to market stories based on the Dungeon and Dragons game.

The last “Dragonlance” book was published more than 10 years ago. But the Williams Bay author and her partner are planning a final trilogy of books to culminate their contribution to the series.

Now, the two authors are suing the makers of Dungeons and Dragons in a breach-of-contract dispute that could be worth as much as $10 million to the partner writers.

According to the suit filed Oct. 16 in federal court in Seattle, Washington, the current owners of Dungeons and Dragons, a company called Wizards of the Coast LLC, pulled out of a licensing deal for the books this summer after months of planning and work.

The suit seeks unspecified damages, plus a court order requiring Wizards of the Coast to move ahead with the book deal.