Election officials reflect on extraordinary day at the polling places

Lamping said about 50 percent of the town’s registered voters cast ballots in the election — half in advance, half on election day.

The village of Williams Bay also reported strong turnout.

Village Clerk Jackie Pankau estimated that 800 people vote absentee, while another 161 people voted in person.

Pankau said she was not by surprised by the turnout, as about 1,100 residents voted in the 2016 primary election.

“We were expecting about 200 people to vote in-person,” she said, “so we were almost spot on.”

As a safety precaution, Williams Bay clerks permitted only one voter to vote at a time. However, two people where allowed to vote at a time if they came as a couple.

Volunteers also were on hand in Williams Bay to spray voters’ hands with sanitizer, and there was a glass barrier between the election inspectors and the voters when people received their ballots. Voting booths and pens were wiped down after people cast their ballot.

Pankau said the longest wait was about 45 minutes, and voters adhered to the safety regulations. She also said there were no glitches.