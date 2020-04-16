Election officials reflect on extraordinary day at the polling places

With a helping hand from the Wisconsin National Guard, election clerks in Walworth County managed higher-than-expected voter turnout April 7 in an election turned on its head by the coronavirus outbreak.
Clerks wore face masks, used window-pane barriers and took other extraordinary measures in an effort to prevent a spread of the contagious virus during a full day of in-person voting.
The National Guard deployed about 30 troops to Walworth County to provide extra manpower at polling places where needed.
In some cases, clerks reported higher voter turnout than they had anticipated.
The town of Geneva offered drive-though voting so that voters could drive up to the town hall, have their identification checked by election inspectors and receive a ballot while still in their vehicles.
Deputy Town Clerk Ellen Lamping said 14 poll workers assisted with the drive-through voting, working in two split shifts. Two National Guard members served as election inspectors, and employees from the county highway department helped to direct traffic in and out of the polling place.
Lamping said traffic was steady, with three or four voters arriving at a time.
“It was wonderful,” she said. “Everyone did a great job.”
Lamping said about 50 percent of the town’s registered voters cast ballots in the election — half in advance, half on election day.
The village of Williams Bay also reported strong turnout.
Village Clerk Jackie Pankau estimated that 800 people vote absentee, while another 161 people voted in person.
Pankau said she was not by surprised by the turnout, as about 1,100 residents voted in the 2016 primary election.
“We were expecting about 200 people to vote in-person,” she said, “so we were almost spot on.”
As a safety precaution, Williams Bay clerks permitted only one voter to vote at a time. However, two people where allowed to vote at a time if they came as a couple.
Volunteers also were on hand in Williams Bay to spray voters’ hands with sanitizer, and there was a glass barrier between the election inspectors and the voters when people received their ballots. Voting booths and pens were wiped down after people cast their ballot.
Pankau said the longest wait was about 45 minutes, and voters adhered to the safety regulations. She also said there were no glitches.
“I’m grateful to my team and village staff. They all pitched in and helped,” she said. “I’m grateful to the voters for being patient.”
In Fontana, the village recorded 617 ballots cast — 415 through absentee ballots, 202 in person.
“It was a little higher than anticipated,” Village Administrator Theresa Loomer said. “People steadily come in all day long.”
Only four voting booths were set up in Fontana to limit the number of people who could vote at one time, reducing congestion to combat the spreading of germs. The village also provided glass barriers between election inspectors and the voters to follow safe distancing requirements. And booths, pens and ballot markers were wiped down after each use.
Loomer said voters were understanding of the safety measures that were put in place.
“Everything went smoothly,” she said.
The day after the election, Walworth County Clerk Kim Bushey issued a statement applauding the efforts of local clerks in the county, citing their “can-do attitude.”
Bushey also recognized the contribution of the National Guard troops.
She said polling places were operated in a way that encouraged safe distancing standards and provided a clean atmosphere for voters. Representatives from several county departments distributed safety masks, paper towels and gloves.
“The municipal clerks did a lot of creative things to make sure everyone’s vote was counted and voters were in a healthy environment,” she said.
Lake Geneva City Hall front entrance Election Day April 7, 2020
Sign directs voters at entrance to Lake Geneva City Hall
Voter wearing protective mask waits in line to vote
Window panes separate voters from workers
Poll worker sanitizes pens after each use on Election Day
Voters cast ballots at Lake Geneva City Hall
Fence separates voters at entrance to Lake Geneva City Hall
City Clerk Lana Kropf at Lake Geneva City Hall on Election Day
National Guard soldier assists with Election Day in Lake Geneva
Charlene Klein backer campaigns outside City Hall
Husband and wife voters exit Lake Geneva City Hall
