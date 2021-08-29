 Skip to main content
Electronic sign planned for Geneva Lake Museum
An electronic sign may soon be installed outside of the Geneva Lake Museum to inform people about upcoming events and programs at the museum. The Lake Geneva Plan Commission recently approved to have an electronic sign installed outside of the museum.

The Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St., could soon have a new exterior sign to inform people about upcoming events and activities.

Museum officials plan to have a two-sided, electronic informational sign installed outside of the museum. The sign would be about 6-feet tall and would face Mill Street and Main Street.

Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission unanimously approved, Aug. 16, to allow the museum to install the sign.

Dale Buetler, director of operations for Geneva Lake Museum, said the sign will inform people about the museum’s upcoming events and programs.

“It will always say that we’re in business,” Buetler said. “There will be a schedule. There will be a plan.”

The current exterior museum sign, which was installed about 15 years ago, will be removed.

“They will probably bury it when they bury me,” Buetler said. “It will be coming down probably in a couple of weeks. So the sign you see in front of the museum in any photograph will come down.”

The sign will be installed by Bauer Sign and Lighting in New Berlin— the same company that installed the electronic sign for the Lake Geneva Public Library several years ago.

“What I hear from the library is it’s been outstanding— an absolute flawless installation,” Buetler said.

Dave Salkin, account executive for Bauer Sign and Lighting, said his company has been researching the appropriate location for the museum sign and feels it will be visible to motorists driving through the area of the museum.

“It took a lot of time to figure out this area,” Salkin said.

Alderman Tim Dunn, who also is a member of the plan commission, said the museum sign probably will be more visible than the library sign, because there will not be any parking spaces in front of it.

“It’s going to be much easier to read than the one by the library,” Dunn said.

Buetler said the museum has been well attended during the past few weeks.

“Now that COVID is going down, attendance is going up,” Buetler said. “We’ve had several days over the last month with over 100 people. Considering the whole environment that we’re in, that’s sensational. We’re running at a pace greater than what the museum has even done, so hopefully the sign will help us with that.”

