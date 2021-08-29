Electronic sign planned for Geneva Lake Museum

Dave Salkin, account executive for Bauer Sign and Lighting, said his company has been researching the appropriate location for the museum sign and feels it will be visible to motorists driving through the area of the museum.

“It took a lot of time to figure out this area,” Salkin said.

Alderman Tim Dunn, who also is a member of the plan commission, said the museum sign probably will be more visible than the library sign, because there will not be any parking spaces in front of it.

“It’s going to be much easier to read than the one by the library,” Dunn said.

Buetler said the museum has been well attended during the past few weeks.

“Now that COVID is going down, attendance is going up,” Buetler said. “We’ve had several days over the last month with over 100 people. Considering the whole environment that we’re in, that’s sensational. We’re running at a pace greater than what the museum has even done, so hopefully the sign will help us with that.”

