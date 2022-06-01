Fab-ulous news: Big Foot High School, Fontana Elementary receive joint $32,399 WEDC grant to update, expand fab lab facilities

Area students in two local school districts will have more cutting-edge technology for learning 21st Century workforce skills when they return to school this fall.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced May 18 that Fontana Joint 8 School District and Big Foot Union High School will receive a $32,399 state grant to expand the facilities in their existing fabrication laboratory, or “fab lab,” to better equip students with essential skills for the global economy.

“Fab labs provide students throughout Wisconsin with access to the hands-on experience and training necessary to prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow and beyond,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “We’re glad to be awarding these funds to 21 school districts today so they can establish or expand their fab lab programs, which continue to benefit entire communities across our state by fostering collaboration, bolstering access to technology, encouraging innovation, and inspiring the next generation of leaders.”

WEDC’s Fab Labs Grant Program is designed to support hands-on learning in the subjects of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) by assisting public school districts with equipment purchases such as 3D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control (CNC) routers and plasma cutters for instructional and educational purposes.

“WEDC has invested over $3.9 million for the past seven years to provide 106 school districts across the state with the equipment necessary to help students learn high-demand skills, including technology, manufacturing and engineering,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Madison-based WEDC. “Fab labs benefit not only the students themselves with important technology and career skills, but they also benefit Wisconsin employers, who will be able to find workers with the right skills to allow their companies to grow and thrive.”

Fontana Elementary enrolls around 200 students, and Big Foot around 500.

“Anytime we can get new and updated technology into our student’s hands, it just helps them be more prepared for the next level of the workforce,” said Jeremy Andersen, Big Foot’s principal since 2020. “These materials change so fast that we want to try to stay as up-to-date as possible, so it’s really exciting for our kids to be able to have most industry-ready materials in their hands for practice and learning. It (fab lab) is a great exploratory. It’s a wide-open field. I’m amazed most days at what they’re doing.”

Big Foot’s portion of the grant is around $25,000, according to Andersen. Big Foot will be adding a Formlab Form 3L large format 3D digital printer and associated equipment.

Including Fontana and Big Foot, 21 school districts throughout the state are being awarded a total of $508,030 in Fab Lab grants this year.

“We are excited to be able to build upon what we were able to acquire last year, the first year of our new Fab Lab,” said Fontana district administrator Mark Wenzel. “We appreciate the financial assistance from the WEDC. Our students will be able to be provided hands-on experiences in 21st Century technology skills.”

Fontana fab lab

Fontana Elementary School principal Steve Torrez said a grant awarded last spring funded a reconfiguration and resign of the school library for the 2021-2022 school year to add a fab lab featuring 3D printers, laser cutters and “greater access to greater technology for the kids.”

The fab lab is under the direction of librarian and 21st Century coordinator Annelise Gutierrez.

Torrez said Elkhorn-based furniture manufacturer Palmer Hamilton LLC assisted Fontana Joint 8 School District with writing last year’s grant and later assisted the school with the redesign of the library space for the fab lab facility. The firm also assisted with the purchase and set-up of fab lab design software and equipment including 3D printers and laser cutters, as well as professional development for school staff involved with the fab lab.

Among the cross-curricular connections to arise out of the fab lab, Torrez noted, is use of the fab lab for art applications, including educational decorative wall designs for the pre-school area and the creation of t-shirt apparel for band, sports and other groups.

Other technology offerings at Fontana Elementary School, Torrez said, includes the school’s drone club and a curriculum expansion partnership with Gateway Technical College in areas including drone flight, 3D design, CAD software, and career and college readiness.

The recently-announced shared grant award for the 2022-2023 school year, Torrez said, came out of a “partnership with Big Foot to expand and allow some connection from middle school into high school.”

“That will hopefully expand not only the opportunities for our kids, but also carry over what they learned here into high school and beyond,” he noted.

Part of Fontana Elementary School’s fab lab technology expansion, Torrez said, is student exposure to green energy engineering and future STEM employment opportunities through the school’s collaboration with Lake Geneva-based commercial and industrial solar developer Convergence Energy, which installed a small rooftop solar array at the school in April.

“The array of opportunities and employment that come with solar is diverse,” Torrez said. “It’s not just green energy and solar, it’s engineering, it’s construction, it’s developing, it’s building, it’s typography. We’re just trying to layer-up and expose kids to multi-multi-faceted opportunities that come with it.”

Convergence Energy president John Kivlin said development of the small solar array at Fontana Elementary School had its roots in several years of discussions with Torrez.

“We donated part of the array, with a grant from the state for part of the array and the balance the school has agreed to pay,” he noted. “It was a collaborative one third, one third, one third share. Living here in the community, it’s a good opportunity to give a little something back.”

Kivlin said the “small demonstration system” solar array will provide educators with monitoring and performance data to explain how solar works and allow students to see real-time performance.

“There’s some good opportunities for the kids to look at it and form questions of their own that will lead to who knows what,” Kivlin said.

“Scientists and engineers of the future,” Torrez replied.

“Or in the present,” Kivlin said.

Big Foot fab lab

Development of the fabrication laboratory at Big Foot High School was spearheaded by retired 11-year principal Mike Hinske, a veteran 38-year Big Foot educator.

Hinske, who retired in June 2018, successfully wrote for a grant to establish a fab lab at Big Foot in the 2014-15 school year, and later worked on securing the high tech equipment required for outfitting the new facility, establishing its engineering curriculum, and putting a SolidWorks computer-aided design and engineering application in place.

“The idea was when kids got out of there they’d have either a technical certification or they would have experience using SolidWorks and/or digital fabrication,” recalled Hinske, an 18-year administrator and former physical education teacher and football and wrestling coach at Big Foot. “They could either move into an apprenticeship or something in the field of work, technical college, technical school program.”

A “really important piece” of launching the fab lab, he said, was a push to get more women involved in the STEM professions.

The end result of adding the fab lab, Hinske noted, was Big Foot found itself having “a number of kids ending up in engineering programs and engineering schools” and more students overall “going into engineering in general.”

“All of a sudden we started to see more and more of a push towards engineering,” he recalled. “We had kids going to MSOE (Milwaukee School of Engineering), we had them going to Madison for engineering, we had them going to Case Western Reserve in Ohio. We had a lot of kids going to prep for engineering, which was positive. It gave kids the opportunity to explore that.”

Beyond engineering, Hinske said fab labs have complementary natural applications in other fields including interior design and the arts.

An important part of the Big Foot fab lab, Hinske said, has been building partnerships with “community businesses that are supportive of engineering.”

“There’s a lot of companies here that use engineering, that use SolidWorks,” he noted. “They need people. They need high quality, trained people to help them.”

Big Foot district administrator Doug Parker is pleased with the success of the high school’s maturing fab lab program.

“It’s a great exploratory to another pathway of careers,” he noted. “We’re a comprehensive high school. We can’t offer everything, but we try and offer as many career pathways and exploration opportunities as we can. The better the equipment and the more equipment we have, the more things we can expose kids to in the engineering field and allow them to explore that career pathway, and hopefully, if they’re interested, go on to post-secondary and careers in the field.”

In regard to the current grant award, Parker said he is “hopeful” that the fab lab expansion grants will help both programs establish a solid fab lab program continuum “that is the start of a great engineering transition” for students advancing from Fontana to Big Foot.

