Family honors son's memory with $20K Walworth County food bank donation and more

Nicholas Sergi had a quote from a fortune cookie propped up on his kitchen table that read “giving makes you smile.”

Sergi’s friends and family describe him as a kind and caring person who was always willing to “open his wallet and help everybody.”

Now, after Sergi died in a motorcycle accident in October 2018, members of Sergi’s family are using his spirit of giving and the fortune cookie quote as inspiration to help others by establishing the Nicholas D. Sergi Foundation, which helps support local organizations and programs.

“I don’t know of anyone who kept a saying from a fortune cookie, but he kept it and it was like he put it there for us to find it,” Dominic Sergi, Nicholas’ father, said. “That’s the type of life he lived.”

In his memory, Sergi Foundation members recently donated $20,000 to the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank, 205 E. Commerce Court in Elkhorn.

The $20,000 will allow the food bank to purchase about 30,000 pounds of produce, said Susan Hughes, director of the Walworth County Food & Diaper Bank.

“That feeds a lot of people with a lot of fresh food, a lot of beneficial food and a lot of healthy food,” Hughes said.

Dominic Sergi is pleased that his family is able to donate to the food bank in honor of his son’s memory.

“We’re honored to be here and honored to do this,” Dominic Sergi said. “It makes you feel good, and isn’t that what we’re suppose to be doing? God has helped us, and we have to help others in need.”

When the family started the foundation they were trying to think of different local organizations to assist, and the food bank is one of the groups that came to mind.

“When we started this foundation, we were like a ping pong ball. We asked, ‘What are we going to do?,” “How are we going to do it?” and “Will we be able to function correctly?,’” Dominic Sergi said. “We said this year that the Walworth County Food Bank is one of our main groups to help out.”

For Joanne Sergi, Nicholas’ mother, assisting others has helped her deal with her son’s death.

“Grieving is a very difficult thing to go through but at least in our situation with Nick he’s given us the greatest gift, that we could help give out to the people in the community and help make them smile,” Joanne Sergi said.

Hughes said the food bank works with about 500 families a month. Some of the items the food bank offers to clients include fresh produce, rice, beans, pasta, fruit, cereal, canned goods and lean meats.

The food bank also provides diapers, school supplies, baby wipes, toothbrushes, soap, feminine hygiene products, baby formula and infant drinks to families in need. The food bank is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.

“We’re just so grateful, because we know what a difference it makes,” Hughes said about the donation from the Sergi family.

Dominic Sergi’s family and the foundation plan to continue to help support the food pantry.

“The food pantry is definitely on top of our list to expand our help,” Dominic Sergi said.

Helping out beyond the food pantry

Besides the food bank, the foundation is working with officials from the Elkhorn Area School District to develop a nature and fitness trail between the high school and middle school.

The trail is set to feature fitness equipment, playground and benches. They recently posted signs and repaired bridges for the trail.

Several of the high school students have been involved with the project.

“It was nice to get the kids into it too and make them a part of it,” Joanne Sergi said.

The foundation has hosted community Thanksgiving dinners, meals for local churches and has helped support the Elkhorn Area School District’s Adult Meal Program, Farmer Veterans Coalition of Wisconsin and other local organizations.

“We’re trying to work with the school kids, the needy and the homeless — anybody who could use our help,” Dominic Sergi said.

The foundation also hosts the “Family, Farm, Faith” Festival each year to help raise funds for different organizations.

Joanne Sergi said, in the past, the festival has been held at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, but the past two years it has been held virtually because of the coronavirus. She hopes the festival can be held at the fairgrounds during the upcoming year.

“Family, farm and faith, those were the three things that were near and dear to Nick’s heart,” Joanne Sergi said.

Local farmer who was always willing to help

Nicholas Sergi died at the age of 28 from injuries he sustained in the motorcycle accident.

He was the owner and operator of Sergi Farms LLC in Elkhorn.

Dominic Sergi said his son was a devout Christian who always carried his Bible with him.

“He was always in the word. When he had his accident, he had his backpack on and his Bible in his backpack, and he never went anywhere without his Bible,” Dominic Sergi said. “There’s a lot of biblical phrases and proverbs that are in his house.”

Joanne Sergi said she is honored to be able to continue Nicholas’ tradition of helping others through the foundation.

“Our mission is to help as many people as we can,” Joanne Sergi said. “We are learning as we’re going.”

