Firefighters battle a blaze in Genoa City

GENOA CITY — Firefighters in Genoa City are battling a blaze in the village's downtown.
The fire occurred in the 300 block of Freeman Street.
According to the Walworth County Scanner Update Facebook page, it is a five-alarm fire. The page also reported that emergency crews responded to the blaze from Bloomfield, Genoa City, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, Randall, Twin Lakes, Salem Lakes, Fontana, Wheatland, Rochester, Bristol, town of Burlington, Troy Center and the Illinois communities of Wonder Lake, Richmond and Spring Grove.
This story will be be updated as new information becomes available.