Fontana might balk at marina cleanup project

Snyder said storm-water now picks up high levels of sedimentation because it flows down a steep slow that was not a waterway before the village project. Snyder then requested village assistance in resolving the issue to save the marina from costly dredging.

While the private harbor group has historically spent $15,000 to $20,000 each year to do spot dredging, the group now is seeking village involvement because of an rapid accumulation of sediment and because officials believe the village’s storm-water project has played a role.

When the southwest corner of the harbor was dredged in 2018, it had a depth of about six feet, Snyder said. But the depth has since decreased to about two feet in the area where Potawatomi feeds into the harbor and the most sediment collects.

While no boats have been seriously damaged yet, he said, the shallow depths could cause serious issues.

Snyder said there have been 13 times since March when the marina has turned murky from sedimentation running from the village’s storm-water system.

“It’s coming from the village’s storm-water pipes,” he said.