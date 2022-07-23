Former Genoa City/Twin Lakes village president identified as pedestrian killed in Lake Geneva July 19 accident

A former Genoa City and Twin Lakes village president has been identified as the pedestrian who died as a result of an accident that occurred July 19.

Police have identified Kenneth L. Koehn, 81, of Lake Geneva as the victim of a pedestrian/vehicle accident that occurred about 7:30 a.m., July 19 near the intersection of Williams Street and Milwaukee Street in Lake Geneva.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, a 75-year-old from the Town of Geneva, was heading north of Williams Street and did not appear to notice Koehn. Police have said speed does not appear to be a factor in the accident.

Koehn served as the village president for Genoa City and Twin Lakes for many years. He also was a trustee for the Genoa City village board.

Greg Koehn, Kenneth Koehn's son, said his father enjoyed being involved with local politics and interacting with the residents of the communities he served.

"Everybody in Genoa City loved my dad, because he was a politician that was there for the people," Greg Koehn said. "He would be out in the streets with people. He would buy you a beer at the bar. He just loved to talk. He loved that type of work and not too many people can do it or be respected in it. I know he was."

Kenneth Koehn was the owner of K&M Appliance in Twin Lakes for many years. Greg said his father always tried to treat his customers fairly.

"He wanted to make the best deal for everybody. He wanted you to go home happy," Greg said. "He wasn't pushy."

Kenneth Koehn was involved with several community organizations including the Lake Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Twin Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Genoa City Lions Club.

Greg said his father always enjoyed helping other people. He describes his father as a gentle, kind-hearted person.

"He was a strong man of faith. He was there to help everybody and anybody that needed a hand," Greg said. "He instilled that in all of his kids, too. He always helped people. We're so proud of our father for what he did for us and others."

Kenneth enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. Greg said his father would use his woodworking skills to make decorative walking canes for people.

"He would go out in the woods and get his own wood, and he would make these canes," Greg said. "He decorated them for all different people and different sizes. That's the one thing he really enjoyed."

Kenneth also enjoyed walking and socializing with others.

"He loved to try to stay in shape. Walking was a big thing, because with a bad knee he had a hard time doing a lot of things that he wanted to do," Greg said. "Getting out in the woods and walking around the block and shooting the breeze with neighbors and friends, he was a real social person. He loved talking to everybody. I think that's why people loved him so much."

Greg said he feels safety could be improved near the intersection of Williams Street and Milwaukee Street, were the accident occurred. He said people have commented that a traffic light or crosswalk should be installed in that area.

"I'm not an engineer, but there's always improvements for everything. Then again no matter what you do, it's not going to solve everything," Greg said. "I think the biggest thing is that people need to be more aware and more respectful of others."

Growing up, Kenneth was a member of the Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout. Greg said his father always enjoyed spending time out in nature.

"He said, 'You can learn so much from a book, but when you get out in the woods and you're with nature, you're going to learn just as much,'" Greg said.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Dolores and his children, Greg Koehn, Cheryl Otto, Kristy Skipper and Matthew Koehn, as well as his stepchildren, Rick Koehn, Jim Katzenberg, Janet Fry and Julie Lois. He also is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol.

Greg said Kenneth had a great love for his family.

"He loved all his kids and grandkids dearly," Greg said. "His family was number one in his life."

A private family service will be held for Kenneth. Memorials can be made in his name to Trinity Church, W775 Geranium Road, Genoa City, WI. or to the Wisconsin Lions Foundation, 3834 County Road A, Rosholt, WI. 54473-9335, attention: Lions Camp.

Online condolences can be made by visiting www.Haaselwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory in Genoa is assisting the family with arrangements.