Former Yerkes tour director lost his voice 3 years ago, but he is back sharing his astronomy passion

For 24 years Koehler made a career out of his voice, telling the stories of the stars and space to visitors at Yerkes Observatory. He was serving as director of tours when the observatory announced its impending closure in March 2018. The doors would close in October that year.

Koehler couldn’t put off his surgery any longer. So in September 2018, he lost his voice. And then Yerkes closed, and he lost his home, too.

“That place was my passion,” he said.

Recovery

After surgery, Koehler’s job search began before his recovery did.

“That was difficult,” he said. “If you can’t talk, you can’t interview.”

And despite a robust and well-rounded resume — having split his time between Yerkes and a wide range of jobs over the years — Koehler found that his age was working against him. He’ll be 65 next year.

Potential employers assumed he would work for a couple years and retire.

“But I’ve never had an inclination to retire,” Koehler said. “I want to keep working for as long as I can.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}