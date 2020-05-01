Foundation celebrates donation and takes ownership of Yerkes Observatory

Joining Colman were fellow foundation members retired marketing executive Chuck Ebling, investment manager Tom Nickols, attorney Frank Bonifacic, business owner Spencer Weber and physician Ann Callison.

Stepping into the intricately decorated lobby, Colman said the sensation of ownership was exciting and overwhelming.

Months of negotiations with the University of Chicago on how the property would transfer, Colman said, were only the first steps in a long road to reopening, preserving and utilizing the historic facility, which houses what was once the world’s largest refracting telescope.

“It’s going to take a while to get everything in gear," Colman said. "But we will get there.”

The foundation, formed in 2018, includes local business and civic leaders who joined together after the impending closure was announced, with the goal of preserving the observatory for public enjoyment for years to come.

Now that ownership is secure, the foundation can begin making renovations and moving ahead with plans to reopen Yerkes to the public, possibly this fall, for the first time since the doors were closed in October 2018.