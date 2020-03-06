Foundation says Yerkes could reopen to the public this summer

But the future of the 120-year-old lakefront landmark has remained a mystery since its closing in October 2018.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

In its permit application filed this week, the Yerkes Future Foundation outlines plans for reopening the astronomical observatory for public tours "during late 2020 summer."

The permit application describes many outside consultants with whom the foundation has been working in recent months, with specialties ranging from telescope refurbishment to masonry, to evaluate the building, grounds, equipment and historical artifacts.

"It is a daunting but necessary process so we can identify the needs of the building and associated costs," the group wrote.

The observatory stands on about 70 acres of prime real estate on the Williams Bay lakefront. Duncan told those at the town hall gathering that he expects the University of Chicago to donate about 50 acres to the foundation, with private residential development taking place elsewhere.

If the property transfer goes through, the foundation wrote in its permit application, the group will take 10 weeks for painting, cleaning and staging inside the observatory.

The group stated that its objective by late summer is to "welcome everyone back."