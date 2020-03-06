Foundation says Yerkes could reopen to the public this summer

WILLIAMS BAY — A private foundation dedicated to resurrecting Yerkes Observatory says the group could reopen Yerkes to the general public as soon as this summer.
In a proposal to Williams Bay city planners, the Yerkes Future Foundation is seeking a permit to restore and reactivate the historic scientific facility, which closed in 2018.
"We remain dedicated to returning Yerkes Observatory to its rightful place as a vibrant educational institution," the foundation states in a permit application submitted this week to the village.
The village plan commission is scheduled to meet March 10 to consider the future of Yerkes Observatory.
Village President Bill Duncan said earlier this week that the University of Chicago plans to donate the observatory of most surrounding acreage to the private foundation.
Duncan made his remarks at a town hall meeting in advance of the plan commission March 10.
The nonprofit foundation, created by area civic and business leaders, has been meeting with University of Chicago officials about acquiring control of the shuttered lakefront observatory for more than a year.
But the future of the 120-year-old lakefront landmark has remained a mystery since its closing in October 2018.
In its permit application filed this week, the Yerkes Future Foundation outlines plans for reopening the astronomical observatory for public tours "during late 2020 summer."
The permit application describes many outside consultants with whom the foundation has been working in recent months, with specialties ranging from telescope refurbishment to masonry, to evaluate the building, grounds, equipment and historical artifacts.
"It is a daunting but necessary process so we can identify the needs of the building and associated costs," the group wrote.
The observatory stands on about 70 acres of prime real estate on the Williams Bay lakefront. Duncan told those at the town hall gathering that he expects the University of Chicago to donate about 50 acres to the foundation, with private residential development taking place elsewhere.
If the property transfer goes through, the foundation wrote in its permit application, the group will take 10 weeks for painting, cleaning and staging inside the observatory.
The group stated that its objective by late summer is to "welcome everyone back."
The plan commission meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. March 10 at Williams Bay High School.