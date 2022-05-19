Fowler, Nelson named Badger High School's junior prom king and queen; First full-fledged prom since COVID held at The Abbey Resort in Fontana

The Badger High School Junior Prom was in full flower on May 14 as more than 400 Badger juniors and seniors and their guests made their way to The Abbey Resort in Fontana for their “Floral Fantasy” themed dinner dance.

Faculty advisors for the prom were Jessica Noller, Bridget Hansen and Melissa Tourangeau.

The Badger High School Junior Prom was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and was held on a limited capacity basis last year, with attendance capped at 200 attendees.

“This year we were back to pre-COVID numbers and how we ran things,” Noller said. “We were really happy to have it back to normal and have them celebrate. They all looked great and behaved well. It was a really nice evening.”

The prom included a 6:30 p.m. outdoor grand march on the scenic Abbey grounds overlooking Fontana Bay, followed by a full evening of dining and entertainment including a formal sit-down dinner, a photo booth, dancing to music by A Personal Touch DJ, and late night pizza.

The Prom Court, led by King Hayden Fowler and Queen Addie Nelson, included Marco Alberts, Bonnie Bortous, Madison Fonseca, Rocky Linn, Olivia Lois, Joseph Ochoa, Lexi Schmidt and Crete Slattery.

