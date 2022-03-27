Geneva Joint No.4 school board member faces challenge during spring election

Two candidates are vying for a seat on the Geneva Joint No. 4 School District Board during the April 5 spring election.

Incumbent Quan Le is being challenged by Frank Broz during the upcoming election. The Geneva Joint No. 4 School District includes Woods Elementary School in the Town of Geneva.

Le is a retired elementary school teacher who worked in Chicago schools for about nine years.

Broz is the co-owner of Clock Tower Pizza in Downtown Lake Geneva. He is seeking his first elected position.

Both candidates submitted answers to questions presented to them by the Lake Geneva Regional News.

Below is the responses to those questions, starting with the incumbent.

Name: Quan Le (I)

Occupation: Stay at home dad/retired elementary school teacher

Address: W4079 Oakwood Drive

Community involvement: Woods School Board

Previous elected experience: None

Why do you want to be a member of the Geneva Joint No. 4 School Board? As a parent and former teacher, I wanted to stay on top of my children’s education and get back into education on some level.

What do you think are some of the issues that are currently affecting the school district? Enrollment is a big issue. Less than 50% of the student body lives in district.

What do you think makes you a quality candidate for the school board? I was an elementary school teacher for nine years in Chicago so I have an idea of how school systems operate. As a current parent of two young daughters, I am also in touch with the upcoming generation of students and their parents. As a homeowner of a moderate home, I believe I’m also tapped into the sentiments of the median taxpayers in this district.

Name: Frank R. Broz

Occupation: Owner, Clock Tower Pizza

Address: W4132 Butternut Lane, Lake Geneva WI 53147

Community involvement: Business owner in Lake Geneva, active with Woods School and various other local missions, organizations and efforts to promote area businesses.

Previous elected experience: This is my first rodeo.

Why do you want to be a member of the Geneva Joint No. 4 School Board? My goal is to provide stability and leadership for the school in its entirety. To me, that includes the school administration, the teachers, and the students and families of every student that attends Woods School, even if they’re open-enrolled at Woods.

What do you think are some of the issues that are currently affecting the school district? Recent turmoil has affected the school district and the world at large, in a mostly negative way. Woods School has been uniquely affected by that turmoil because we have such a small population. Losing or gaining one or two families every year has a tremendous impact on the future prospects for the school. Our school needs to focus on academic excellence.

What do you think makes you a quality candidate for the school board? I’m the beneficiary of a very strong educational background and understand how that foundation has enabled success in my own life. I want that for my own children, and I believe every child should have access to a similar school experience.

I believe I understand Lake Geneva and the Woods School legacy. I envision a future that builds upon that legacy. I’m a Lake Geneva “lifer” in that I have every intention of remaining in this community.

I have a responsibility to make it as good as it can possibly be, and to inspire others to do the same. It starts in my house, extends to my kids, their schools, my family’s business, and the community in general. We all have to do our part today if we want a better tomorrow.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.