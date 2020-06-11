Genoa City kid conquers challenge with his lawn mower

GENOA CITY — Over the past year, two hard workers have made an impact on their community one yard at a time.
Ryder Derickson, 9, and next-door neighbor Austin Popenhagen, 19, have teamed up to mow lawns free of charge for veterans, older neighbors and single parents, as part of a national campaign to help those in need.
“I enjoyed it,” Derickson said. “I thought it was fun. Because these people are elderly, or they don’t have time.”
The Brookwood Elementary School fourth-grader took on the “50 Yard Challenge,” an online campaign started by motivational speaker Rodney Smith Jr. to mow 50 lawns for free. The campaign is aimed at teaching young people about work ethic and character, while also providing a useful service for their communities.
Smith founded the Raising Men Lawn Care Service in 2015 when he was a college student in Alabama. He started out cutting the lawns of his own neighbors, before he got the idea to expand his outreach and challenge kids in all 50 states.
Austin Popenhagen’s mother, Tammy Popenhagen, heard about the challenge last year when she saw an interview with Smith on TV. She immediately thought of her son and their young next-door neighbor, Ryder Derickson.
“Rodney Smith was on, and I was like, ‘I think I was meant to watch this,’” Tammy said.
Austin, a 2019 graduate of Badger High School, had been mowing lawns around Genoa City since he was about the same age as Derickson. And Tammy had seen their young neighbor mowing his family’s lawn.
So when the Popenhagens reached out with the idea, young Ryder quickly accepted the “50 Yard Challenge.”
The 10-year age difference between Ryder and Austin made them perfect teammates, as the older could point the younger to some potential clients, while also driving him around and helping out with some of the larger yards.
He may not have completed the challenge himself, but Popenhagen says had the option been available when he was Derickson’s age, he would have jumped at the chance.
“I definitely would have gotten excited about it,” he said. “All my lawns pretty much fit into the categories of what is required.”
While some of the lawns were as far away as Richmond, Illinois, most of them were close to home, including that of elderly neighbor Rosette Anania, who said she was impressed by young Ryder’s commitment.
“For him to take such a serious challenge and complete it with so much enthusiasm and excitement, I’m beyond myself,” Anania said. “I’ve been blessed that I’m around here.”
Bob and Ruth Neuhaus, whose home also became part of Ryder’s challenge, were happy to see the young boy mowing their lawn with a smile. The only thing the couple did not like was that they could not compensate Ryder for his work.
“We offered, and he wouldn’t take it,” Ruth said. “Because that was his challenge, and he was going to do it.”
In order to qualify for the 50 Yard Challenge, Popenhagen took pictures of Ryder as he worked. The pictures were then submitted online so that organizers could track their young contestant’s progress.
After every 10 lawns, the folks at Raising Men Lawn Care Service sent Ryder a new colored shirt in the mail, similar to the colored belts in martial arts.
By October, Ryder Derickson had mowed his 50th lawn, which meant he had completed the challenge and earned the final reward: a new lawn mower.
He also would receive a final black shirt, as well as a personal visit from Rodney Smith Jr. himself, which occurred on June 6. During the visit, Derickson was awarded a new lawn mower, a weed wacker and a leaf blower for his achievement, while Popenhagen received a lawnmower, too, for his help.
Even though he has finished his quest, Ryder said he plans to keep mowing lawns to help people out. In fact, his mother, Tracy Derickson, said her son has gotten so enthused about the experience, he is thinking of starting his own landscaping service when he gets older.
For now, he still has a few more summers of mowing 50, or even 100, Genoa City yards with his brand new lawn mower.
