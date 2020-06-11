Genoa City kid conquers challenge with his lawn mower

Austin, a 2019 graduate of Badger High School, had been mowing lawns around Genoa City since he was about the same age as Derickson. And Tammy had seen their young neighbor mowing his family’s lawn.

So when the Popenhagens reached out with the idea, young Ryder quickly accepted the “50 Yard Challenge.”

The 10-year age difference between Ryder and Austin made them perfect teammates, as the older could point the younger to some potential clients, while also driving him around and helping out with some of the larger yards.

He may not have completed the challenge himself, but Popenhagen says had the option been available when he was Derickson’s age, he would have jumped at the chance.

“I definitely would have gotten excited about it,” he said. “All my lawns pretty much fit into the categories of what is required.”

While some of the lawns were as far away as Richmond, Illinois, most of them were close to home, including that of elderly neighbor Rosette Anania, who said she was impressed by young Ryder’s commitment.

“For him to take such a serious challenge and complete it with so much enthusiasm and excitement, I’m beyond myself,” Anania said. “I’ve been blessed that I’m around here.”