Genoa City Village Board honors Gold Award Girl Scout with proclamation, official day

A friendship rock garden community service project in support of Brookwood Schools earned Genoa City resident Kaidynn Engel, a Gold Award Girl Scout honoree, formal recognition from the Genoa City Village Board on March 10.

Engel, a Gold Award Girl Scout honoree, said the project was aimed toward children and community members at Brookwood.

“I wanted to make a big impact by bringing the community together to spread kindness to everyone,” Engel said. “I built a garden where anyone can leave or take a kind message that was hand painted on a rock. The idea was to spread awareness to my community that kindness can be spread in the most simplest ways.”

Engel, a Badger High School senior and member of Girl Scout Troop 3514, was recognized for her community service work and attainment of Gold Award status with an official proclamation presented by village president Ken Parker.

The Gold Award, established in 1980 by New York-based Girl Scouts of the United States of America, is the highest achievement within the Girl Scout program. Only 5.4% of eligible Girl Scouts successfully earn the Gold Award, which is awarded following the successful completion of a project that has a memorable and sustainable impact on a scout’s home community.

“A Gold Award Girl Scout tackles an issue that is dear to her by assessing a need, designing a solution, completing a project, and inspiring others to sustain it,” Parker said in applauding Engel for her efforts and achievement, presenting her with a municipal proclamation. “The Gold Award is the mark of the truly remarkable, proof that not only can girls make a difference but they already have.”

In presenting the proclamation, Parker announced that March 11 would be observed as “Gold Award Girl Scout Kaidynn Engel Day” in Genoa City.

New deputy

clerk-treasurerThe Genoa City Village Board unanimously approved the appointment of Twin Lakes resident Julie Clancy as the community’s new deputy clerk-treasurer.

“We felt that she presented some of the skills that we were looking for,” said village clerk Kate Dennis, who took office on Jan. 1. “She certainly answered some of our tougher questions really well, so we invited her to come on board and she agreed.”

Dennis, who served as deputy clerk-treasurer from 2018 to 2021, replaced 20-year Genoa City clerk-treasurer Claudia Jurewicz following her retirement, creating a deputy clerk-treasurer vacancy in the village office.

Following the board’s approval vote, Dennis swore Clancy into office to fill the deputy clerk-treasurer vacancy.

In other news, Dennis reported that the village’s annual financial audit had started March 7, with a final audit report expected in May.

Dennis also reported that the 2022 spring general election would be held Tuesday, April 5.

Police report

Genoa City Police Chief Joseph Balog presented the village board with his monthly report on February operations.

Department totals for Feb. 1-28 encompassed 673 calls. There were 35 arrests: Six felony, seven misdemeanor and 22 ordinance-related. A total of 51 citations were issued by the department, nine for ordinance violations and 42 for traffic violations. Three crashes were logged.

In other department news, Balog reported that the Safety Committee had met to review the department’s use of force policy in conjunction with a new state mandate to add verbiage.

As of Jan. 1, all law enforcement officers in Wisconsin are now legally required to stop other officers if they see them using an unlawful amount of force.

Balog also announced that the Genoa City Police Department had opened the hiring process to fill one full-time vacancy, with applications being taken through April 15.

Bohn talks referendumGenoa City Joint 2 School District superintendent Kellie Bohn appeared before the board to publicize the district’s upcoming April 5 operating referendum question before district residents on the spring general election ballot.

The district is seeking voter authorization to exceed its state-mandated revenue limit specified by Section 121.91 of the Wisconsin Statutes by $800,000 per year for a period of three years, beginning in the 2022-2023 school year and ending in the 2024-25 school year, for non-recurring purposes to sustain educational programming and school district operations at Grades 4K-3 Brookwood Elementary School and Grades 4-8 Brookwood Middle School.

“This referendum is an operational referendum, and an operational referendum is really meant to fill the gap that’s caused when the state funding doesn’t keep pace with the rate of inflation,” Bohn said. “An operational referendum allows the school district to continue to provide the same quality of schools and school programming as we currently have. It enables us to maintain small class sizes, high quality materials and well maintained facilities.”

Bohn said the referendum, if approved, will not increase the school district’s mill rate, “so the public can support the schools without any personal cost to themselves.”

Online referendum information is at the Genoa City Joint 2 School District’s genoacityschools.org website, as well as the Genoa City Schools Facebook page.

Other newsVillage board members approved a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources-mandated update of the village’s Chapter 280 floodplain zoning ordinance.

“This something that the DNR put together,” Dennis said. “It is statewide. It is mandatory.”

Village public works superintendent John Cole reported that a free six-month full energy audit by Focus on Energy and the Wisconsin Rural Water Association would be conducted at Genoa City’s water and wastewater utilities in an effort to identify possible avenues for cost savings on energy consumption.

“I think it should be done,” Cole said. “I don’t know when it was done last. I think there are some savings there. There are some credits on the back end of it.”

