George Williams College gets down to business with new degree

WILLIAMS BAY — George Williams College will be introducing a new undergraduate program in business management this fall, and qualified local business leaders may be recruited as teachers.
Aurora University President Rebecca Sherrick said the new major is designed to equip students with business knowledge needed to succeed in today’s competitive marketplace and to instill management skills required for effective leadership in a number of fields.
“We are enthused about the potential for our new undergraduate major in business management to serve the needs of Walworth County students, families and employers,” Sherrick said in the statement.
Kate Herrick, the college’s vice president for academic and student life, said with all the small businesses and nonprofits in the area, she expects students will have opportunities to share the skills they develop on campus with the community — either through internships with businesses or nonprofits in the community or through jobs after graduation.
“The goal has been to really make it a meaningful, integrated experience for both the students and the community,” she said.
She added that especially during the coronavirus pandemic, it will be important for students to share knowledge with area businesses and nonprofits that are struggling because of closures or disruptions.
During the first year of the program, starting this fall, new business management courses will be taught by faculty from the business department at Aurora University and by Sara Johnson, the current George Williams College psychology department chairwoman.
Johnson holds a combined doctorate degree in social psychology and industrial/organizational psychology, which is the study of human behavior in organizations, such as businesses.
In addition to these teachers, Herrick said George Williams will be looking to recruit qualified area business managers to share their own experiences with students in classes.
Johnson said students will sometimes enter her department with an interest in psychology, but do not see themselves as clinicians. She said the new business program could offer a direction for students interested in applying psychology to the workplace, much like her own industrial psychology degree.
“When you think about psychology as understanding people, the overlap with management seems really logical,” she said.
She said one of her current psychology students with an interest in business may pursue a double major in business and psychology starting in the fall, now that the program has been introduced.
The new courses, and potentially more students, will be accommodated by existing classrooms and facilities at George Williams.
Students already enrolled in social work, psychology or nursing may also be able to benefit from the new undergraduate program by learning about managing organizations within their prospective fields.
Herrick said students pursuing nursing sometimes realize they have an interest in the medical field, but not in becoming a nurse or doctor. The new business management program would allow them to shift their courses and pursue a career in health administration.
George Williams will be hosting a virtual open house to tour their undergraduate programs May 16.
