George Williams College gets down to business with new degree

During the first year of the program, starting this fall, new business management courses will be taught by faculty from the business department at Aurora University and by Sara Johnson, the current George Williams College psychology department chairwoman.

Johnson holds a combined doctorate degree in social psychology and industrial/organizational psychology, which is the study of human behavior in organizations, such as businesses.

In addition to these teachers, Herrick said George Williams will be looking to recruit qualified area business managers to share their own experiences with students in classes.

Johnson said students will sometimes enter her department with an interest in psychology, but do not see themselves as clinicians. She said the new business program could offer a direction for students interested in applying psychology to the workplace, much like her own industrial psychology degree.

“When you think about psychology as understanding people, the overlap with management seems really logical,” she said.

She said one of her current psychology students with an interest in business may pursue a double major in business and psychology starting in the fall, now that the program has been introduced.