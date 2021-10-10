GLEA reconsiders dredging Trinkie Lagoon in 2022

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think every group around this lake, including the many merchants, depend upon this lake and the quality of this lake, and I think kicking in to support the management of this lake— specifically to deal with an aquatic invasive species— to me seems like the right way to go,” Peters said. “There’s been some discussion on doing some heavy-duty fundraising to support this project.”

Peters said the dredging probably would not take place until fall 2022.

“So we got some time, but the permit process has started,” Peters said. “We hired an engineer, and the process has started and we’re moving forward.”

Peters said the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency spent about $25,000 this year to hand pull the starry stonewort. He said the agency plans to continue to hand pull the starry stonewort next year, but does not feel it is an effective method for preventing the spread of the species.

“I don’t think we’re going to be doing as much hand pulling next year,” Peters said. ‘”We got to kind of see what the results of this year were, but we’re getting a little disappointed with the hand pulling. We’re getting the biomass out of there, but we’re not stopping the populations.”